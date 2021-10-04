IPL 2021: Orange Cap and Purple Cap standings after DC vs CSK match (updated)

Delhi Capitals (DC) opener Shikhar Dhawan and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batter Ruturaj Gaikwad had an opportunity to become number one on the IPL 2021 Orange Cap leaderboard tonight. Both batters, however, could not overtake Punjab Kings captain KL Rahul.

Gaikwad opened the innings for CSK in their Indian Premier League match against DC. He started well but lost his wicket to Anrich Nortje after scoring 13 runs at a strike rate of 100.

His opening partner, Faf du Plessis, managed 10 runs off eight deliveries. While Gaikwad is second in the Orange Cap standings, Du Plessis is fifth.

DC openers Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw are also present in the Top 10. Dhawan breached the 500-run mark in IPL 2021 during his 39-run knock against CSK. Meanwhile, Shaw overtook his captain Rishabh Pant by aggregating 18 runs.

Shardul Thakur and Axar Patel have broken into the Top 10 of the IPL 2021 Purple Cap leaderboard. (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Chennai Super Kings pacer Shardul Thakur bowled a fantastic spell of 2/13 against the Delhi Capitals. He took his IPL 2021 tally to 15 wickets and attained eighth position in the Purple Cap standings.

Meanwhile, DC's Axar Patel scalped two wickets in the first innings of tonight's match. Patel has 14 wickets in nine matches and is currently behind Shardul on the leaderboard.

Jasprit Bumrah and Sanju Samson will be in action in IPL 2021 tomorrow

IPL 2021 will return to the Sharjah Cricket Stadium tomorrow as the Rajasthan Royals face the Mumbai Indians in a must-win encounter. Both MI and RR need to win to stay alive in the competition.

MI would expect Jasprit Bumrah, ranked fourth on the Purple Cap leaderboard, to bring his 'A' game to the table. Meanwhile, Sanju Samson, ranked fourth in the Orange Cap standings, will be keen to lead RR from the front.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar