IPL 2021: Orange Cap and Purple Cap standings after DC vs RR match (updated)

Although Shikhar Dhawan lost his wicket in single digits in the IPL 2021 match between the Delhi Capitals and the Rajasthan Royals, he continues to hold the Orange Cap. Dhawan's run-a-ball eight has taken his overall tally to 430 runs in 10 matches.

Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson inched closer to the number one spot, scoring 70 runs for his team. Unfortunately, Samson's innings ended in a losing cause. However, courtesy of his knock, Samson is now in the Top 5 of the IPL 2021 Orange Cap leaderboard.

Meanwhile, Prithvi Shaw overtook CSK's Ruturaj Gaikwad in the race to the Orange Cap of the ongoing Indian Premier League. Shaw's ten runs against RR took his tally to 329 runs.

Another DC batter who made progress on the leaderboard was the captain Rishabh Pant, who is now in tenth position with 272 runs in ten matches.

Harshal Patel is number one in the IPL 2021 Purple Cap list (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Harshal Patel continues to hold the IPL 2021 Purple Cap, with 19 wickets in nine games. DC's Avesh Khan picked up one wicket in the match against RR and took a lead of one over RR's Chris Morris, who did not play the game earlier today.

Kagiso Rabada picked up the wicket of Mahipal Lomror and leapt to the fifth position. There were no other changes in the Top 10 of the Purple Cap race.

Rashid Khan and Mohammed Shami are in action in IPL 2021 right now

It is the first double-header of the IPL 2021 UAE leg today. The Punjab Kings are taking on the Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in the evening match.

Three bowlers present in the Top 10 of the IPL 2021 Purple Cap leaderboard, Rashid Khan, Arshdeep Singh and Mohammed Shami, are playing the game.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar