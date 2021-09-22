IPL 2021: Orange Cap and Purple Cap standings after DC vs SRH match (updated)

Shikhar Dhawan has strengthened his grip over the top spot on the IPL 2021 Orange Cap leaderboard by scoring 42 runs against the Sunrisers Hyderabad tonight. After the battle between the Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad, Dhawan has 422 runs to his name in IPL 2021.

The left-handed batsman was tied with Punjab Kings captain KL Rahul heading into the match against Hyderabad. Dhawan played a fine knock of 42 runs from 37 deliveries, hitting six fours and a six to help his team record an eight-wicket win in IPL 2021.

Dhawan's opening partner Prithvi Shaw did not have a memorable night in Dubai. He managed only 11 runs off eight balls and remained in fifth position in the Orange Cap standings.

Harshal Patel still owns the IPL 2021 Purple Cap

Delhi Capitals pacer Avesh Khan had an opportunity to inch closer to the number one spot on the IPL 2021 Purple Cap leaderboard tonight. However, the uncapped Indian fast bowler remained wicketless against SRH.

Khan's teammate Kagiso Rabada has improved his position. The South African star scalped three wickets to rise to eighth rank. Meanwhile, SRH's Rashid Khan scalped one wicket and attained fifth position, with 11 wickets to his name.

Rahul Chahar and Varun Chakravarthy will be in action in IPL 2021 tomorrow

The IPL 2021 action will return to Abu Dhabi tomorrow, where the Mumbai Indians will battle the Kolkata Knight Riders. Rahul Chahar and Varun Chakravarthy, two bowlers present in the Top 10 of the Purple Cap leaderboard, will be in action during the game.

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma, who is ninth in the race to the Orange Cap, is expected to make his return tomorrow at Sheikh Zayed Stadium. It will be exciting to see how The Hitman performs on his return.

