IPL 2021: Orange Cap and Purple Cap standings after KKR vs PBKS match (updated)

Punjab Kings captain KL Rahul has become the new holder of the IPL 2021 Orange Cap. The right-handed batter played a captain's knock against the Kolkata Knight Riders and helped his team record a win in the 2021 Indian Premier League season.

Rahul opened the innings with Mayank Agarwal and had a 70-run opening partnership with him. While Agarwal departed to the dressing room in the ninth over, Rahul remained in the middle until the last over. He aggregated 67 runs off 55 deliveries, smashing four fours and two sixes.

Thanks to his match-winning performance, Rahul now has 489 runs in IPL 2021. He has overtaken Delhi Capitals opener Shikhar Dhawan on the leaderboard. Meanwhile, Rahul's opening partner Agarwal has climbed to seventh position after his 27-ball 40 against KKR.

Arshdeep Singh is in the Top 4 of the IPL 2021 Purple Cap leaderboard (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Two pacers of the Punjab Kings team are now in the Top 5 of the race to the IPL 2021 Purple Cap after their match against the Kolkata Knight Riders. Uncapped left-arm fast bowler Arshdeep Singh is fourth with 16 wickets to his name. Singh scalped three wickets against KKR.

His pace-bowling partner Mohammad Shami picked up the wicket of Eoin Morgan and took his overall tally to 15. Meanwhile, KKR's Varun Chakravarthy has attained eighth place after returning with figures of 2/24 against PBKS.

Shikhar Dhawan and Avesh Khan will be in action in IPL 2021 next

The next match of IPL 2021 features the defending champions Mumbai Indians and last season's runners-up Delhi Capitals. DC's Shikhar Dhawan and Avesh Khan hold second spots on the Orange Cap and Purple Cap leaderboards respectively.

It will be interesting to see if the duo can attain the top spot in their respective standings.

