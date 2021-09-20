IPL 2021: Orange Cap and Purple Cap standings after KKR vs RCB match (updated)

After an entertaining match between the Chennai Super Kings and the Mumbai Indians, fans got to witness a lop-sided encounter in IPL 2021 on Day 2 of the UAE leg. The Kolkata Knight Riders crushed the Royal Challengers Bangalore by nine wickets at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

Not many runs were scored in the game as the Royal Challengers Bangalore got skittled out for just 92 runs. Only one batsman - Devdutt Padikkal - managed to cross the 20-run mark from the RCB. In reply, a brilliant opening stand between Venkatesh Iyer and Shubman Gill guided KKR home.

There were no changes in the Top 10 of the IPL 2021 Orange Cap leaderboard. Shikhar Dhawan remains at the top, with KL Rahul, Faf du Plessis and Prithvi Shaw right behind him.

IPL 2021 Purple Cap holder Harshal Patel remained wicketless against Kolkata Knight Riders tonight. (Image Courtesy:IPLT20.com)

Although he failed to pick up a wicket against the Kolkata Knight Riders, Harshal Patel is still number one on the IPL 2021 Purple Cap leaderboard. The right-arm medium pacer has 17 wickets to his name from eight matches.

Kolkata Knight Riders mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy rose to the sixth spot by recording a three-wicket haul in his Abu Dhabi. His teammate Andre Russell also has ten wickets to his name now, having dismissed AB de Villiers, KS Bharat and Mohammed Siraj.

KL Rahul and Chris Morris will be in action in IPL 2021 tomorrow

Punjab Kings captain KL Rahul, who is second in the IPL 2021 Orange Cap standings, will be in action against the Rajasthan Royals tomorrow night in Dubai.

Along with Rahul, Chris Morris, who is third in the Purple Cap race, will also be playing. Both Rahul and Morris have the opportunity to become number one on the Orange Cap and Purple Cap leaderboards, respectively.

