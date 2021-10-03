IPL 2021: Orange Cap and Purple Cap standings after RCB vs PBKS match (updated)

Punjab Kings captain KL Rahul has regained the top spot in the IPL 2021 Orange Cap standings.

The right-handed batter leapfrogged Chennai Super Kings opener Ruturaj Gaikwad after scoring 39 runs off 35 deliveries in the Indian Premier League match against the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Unfortunately, Rahul's effort went in vain. RCB defeated PBKS by six runs at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. A few more changes happened on the Orange Cap leaderboard after the RCB vs PBKS game.

Rahul's opening partner Mayank Agarwal climbed to number six thanks to his half-century.

Three RCB batters are right behind Agarwal currently, with Glenn Maxwell (407 runs), Virat Kohli (357 runs) and Devdutt Padikkal (349 runs) in the seventh, eighth and ninth positions respectively.

Maxwell breached the 400-run mark in IPL 2021 during his 57-run knock against PBKS.

IPL 2021 Purple Cap holder Harshal Patel failed to take a wicket against PBKS. (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Harshal Patel bowled a superb final over in the RCB vs PBKS match. He defended 19 runs and helped his team win. However, Patel remained wicketless in the contest.

Patel's teammate Yuzvendra Chahal entered the Top 10 of the Purple Cap leaderboard by registering a three-wicket haul against PBKS.

Chahal picked up the wickets of Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran and Sarfaraz Khan to star in RCB's victory.

Rashid Khan and Varun Chakravarthy are in action in IPL 2021 right now

The second match of today's IPL 2021 double-header features Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Kolkata Knight Riders. While SRH have no chance of qualifying for the next round, KKR's hopes are still alive.

Varun Chakravarthy and Rashid Khan, two bowlers present in the Top 10 of the IPL 2021 Purple Cap leaderboard, are going head-to-head in this game.

