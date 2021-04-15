IPL 2021: Our extra bowling options made the difference – Virat Kohli 

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli has said that the luxury of having extra bowling options has helped his team win their first two matches in IPL 2021. RCB beat Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by six runs in Chennai on Wednesday to climb atop the fledgeling points table.

In IPL 2021, RCB have had as many as eight bowling options in their first two games. Their Indian contingent made a telling impact against SRH, as the trio of Mohammed Siraj (25-2), Harshal Patel (25-2) and Shahbaz Ahmed (7-3) helped RCB pull off a heist in a low-scoring thriller.

Thrilled with his team's abundance of bowling options, Virat Kohli said in the post-match presentation ceremony:

“This time, we have the extra bowlers. Those extra options made the impact performances in the middle overs".

Knowing the Chennai surface hasn’t been the best to bat on, Virat Kohli knew RCB were not out of the game despite scoring only 149. He said in this regard:

“You saw it in the KKR vs MI match – you’re never really out of the game. Those extra options made the impact performances in the middle overs. I told them if we’ve struggled to 149, it will be tougher for the opposition too. I truly believed we could win with 150. The wicket was never a belter, and tonight our execution under pressure was spot-on. The wicket kept getting tougher and tougher with the old ball".

Not overexcited with victories: Virat Kohli

Proud of his team's efforts in the first two matches of their IPL 2021 campaign, Virat Kohli said that he’s not getting overexcited with the early wins. He said that the IPL is a long tournament, and the team has a strategy in place.

Virat Kohli also praised Glenn Maxwell for his Man of the Match performance, saying:

“It’s about getting momentum in the first six overs, but for us, Maxi (Glenn Maxwell) gave us that momentum (towards the end) and got us closer to 150. To be very honest, we’re not overexcited with the victories. We have a clear plan and backing our players. We got Harshal Patel from Delhi Capitals for a role, and he has been phenomenal. It’s a long tournament, and you have to be professional with your job".

Virat Kohli will now look to continue his team's momentum when RCB lock horns against Eoin Morgan's KKR in their next match in Chennai on Sunday.