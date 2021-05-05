IPL 2021: "I think Mohammed Siraj is the story of this IPL" - Parthiv Patel lauds RCB's death bowling

Parthiv Patel has lauded the Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) death bowling in IPL 2021 while naming Mohammed Siraj as the story of the tournament.

RCB have often been let down by their death bowling in previous editions of the IPL. However, barring an odd occasion, their bowlers delivered the goods in the slog overs in IPL 2021.

During a discussion on Star Sports, Parthiv Patel replied in the affirmative when asked if RCB were able to resolve their death bowling issues. The former RCB player singled out Mohammed Siraj for showcasing his ability to bowl pinpoint yorkers at the death.

"Absolutely they did. I thought the way Mohammed Siraj bowled this season. I think he is the story of this IPL. Everyone has spoken about Mohammed Siraj bowling well with the new ball and then not being able to bowl yorkers but this season he was nailing yorkers," said Patel.

Siraj's growing stature as a death bowler was best exemplified by the penultimate over of the match he bowled to Andre Russell in RCB's encounter against KKR. The big-hitting Jamaican could not hit a single boundary as Siraj conceded just a solitary run in the over when 44 were required off the final two.

0,0,0,0,0,1 by Siraj in the 19th over against Andre Russell. This is the redemption of Siraj the T20 bowler. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 18, 2021

Parthiv Patel on the other star death bowler for RCB

Harshal Patel scalped five wickets for RCB against MI [P/C: iplt20.com]

Parthiv Patel also lauded Harshal Patel for his eclectic mix of slower ones and yorkers at the death and termed him a great acquisition for RCB.

"The emergence of Harshal Patel. He was a smart buy and he got help from the pitches as well. The elite slower ones and the yorkers also mixing in between. I thought he mixed his pace very well," said Patel.

While acknowledging that Harshal Patel might have been taken to the cleaners on an odd occasion, the former India wicket-keeper highlighted the 30-year-old's wicket-taking ability as his biggest strength.

"He bowled well in Mumbai also, when you are playing so many games, you can get hit, that's fine, but that wicket-taking ability is very important when you are bowling in the slog overs. If you don't get wickets, you often get hit but I thought Harshal Patel bowled really well this IPL so far," signed off Parthiv Patel.

Harshal Patel faced the brunt of Ravindra Jadeja's willow when he conceded 37 runs in the final over of CSK's innings against RCB. However, there is no questioning his wicket-taking ability, as he is the current holder of the Purple Cap with 17 scalps to his credit.