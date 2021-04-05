IPL 2021: Parthiv Patel wants Mumbai Indians to create history by completing a hat-trick of title wins

Parthiv Patel has expressed his desire to see the Mumbai Indians become the first franchise in IPL history to complete a hat-trick of championships.

Playing under Rohit Sharma's captaincy, the Mumbai Indians won the IPL trophy in 2019 and 2020. Parthiv Patel was a member of the Royal Challengers Bangalore squad during those two seasons, but has now joined the Mumbai-based franchise as a talent scout.

During his recent appearance on Star Sports Cricket Connected, Parthiv Patel was asked to name the one record he would love to see broken in IPL 2021.

"IPL is all about entertainment. It is all about how everyone goes out there and express themselves. I have no doubts in seeing the way Virat Kohli has batted, the way Chris Gayle has been batting, the way KKR has played and all of that, but the biggest record which I would like to see is there's not been a hat-trick of winning the tournament, which Mumbai Indians has a very good chance of. So, that is the record which I would like to see broken," Parthiv Patel replied.

Mumbai Indians will fight the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL 2021 season opener

Two-time defending champions Mumbai Indians will open their IPL 2021 campaign against Parthiv Patel's former franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore this Friday in Chennai.

Rohit Sharma's men have usually struggled in their tournament openers. Hence, it will be interesting to see if they can begin their title defense on a winning note.

As far as completing a hat-trick of wins is concerned, only time will tell if the Rohit Sharma-led outfit can win their record sixth championship this year.

Advertisement

Since the likes of Ishan Kishan, Quinton de Kock, Trent Boult, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard and Suryakumar Yadav will continue playing for the Mumbai Indians in IPL 2021, it won't be a surprise if they win the crown again.