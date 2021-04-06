Pat Cummins names David Warner as his favorite YouTuber

Ahead of IPL 2021, Kolkata Knight Riders pace bowler Pat Cummins participated in an 'Ask Me Anything' session on Instagram, in which the Aussie speedster tried his best to reply to every question.

One of the fans asked him to name his favorite YouTuber. Interestingly, Pat Cummins tagged his compatriot David Warner's Instagram account in answer to that particular query.

It seems Cummins answered the question from a broader social media perspective because Warner has not been particularly active on YouTube. However, the Australian batsman is quite popular on Instagram and TikTok.

Pat Cummins' Instagram story

Pat Cummins answered several other exciting questions during his Instagram session. A fan asked him to name the best batsman Cummins had bowled to across the three formats of cricket.

The Aussie pacer had no hesitation in naming former South African cricket team captain AB de Villiers as the best batsman he had faced.

"Lots of good batters around the world. I think the guy in all three formats is AB de Villiers. He can win a game from anywhere," Pat Cummins replied to a fan.

Pat Cummins will play against AB de Villiers and David Warner in IPL 2021

Pat Cummins will play for the Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL 2021 season. The Aussie speedster did not have a memorable IPL 2020. Barring a couple of games, Cummins failed to impress in the United Arab Emirates last year.

He ended the season with 12 wickets and 146 runs in 14 games. The Kolkata Knight Riders still retained him for ₹15 Crore this season. Pat Cummins will be keen to improve his numbers in IPL 2021. However, it will be a tough task for the Aussie player to perform well against the world's best batters.

The likes of AB de Villiers, David Warner, Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Ben Stokes, and several other top-quality batters will play in IPL 2021. It will be interesting to see if Pat Cummins can live up to expectations this time around.