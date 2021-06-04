Pat Cummins will not play for KKR in the second phase of IPL 2021: Dinesh Karthik

In a disappointing development for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) fans, Dinesh Karthik has confirmed that Pat Cummins will not be available to play in the second phase of IPL 2021.

Reports emerged earlier claiming that Pat Cummins would not play IPL 2021 in the United Arab Emirates for personal reasons. Dinesh Karthik confirmed the reports in an interview with The Times of India on Thursday (June 3).

The Kolkata Knight Riders wicket-keeper batsman also spoke about the availability of captain Eoin Morgan. Karthik clarified that he was ready to lead the team if Morgan could not make it to the UAE.

"Pat Cummins has himself said that he will not come. But when it comes to Eoin Morgan, there are still three months to go. A lot can change from now till September. But if I am asked to lead, I will be ready for it," said Dinesh Karthik.

Pat Cummins' absence will hurt the Kolkata Knight Riders a lot in the second phase of IPL 2021. The right-arm fast bowler picked up nine wickets and aggregated 93 runs in seven matches of IPL 2021. KKR may be looking to sign a replacement for Cummins.

Who will lead the Kolkata Knight Riders fast-bowling attack in the absence of Pat Cummins?

The Kolkata Knight Riders will miss Pat Cummins' services in the remaining games of IPL 2021. But Cummins' absence will allow KKR to include New Zealand pacer Lockie Ferguson in the playing XI. Despite his good performance in the last edition of IPL, Ferguson warmed the benches in the first seven games of IPL 2021.

KKR also have the likes of Prasidh Krishna, Shivam Mavi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Sandeep Warrier and Andre Russell in their pace attack. It will be interesting to see how KKR perform in the absence of their lead pace bowler.

