IPL 2021: PBKS hilariously troll RCB with viral Chris Gayle-Yuzvendra Chahal picture

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) had a blast after they trounced the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 34 runs on Friday. The team’s social media admin posted a picture featuring Chris Gayle and Yuzvendra Chahal, taking a dig at RCB’s poor performance on the night.

Chris Gayle and Yuzvendra Chahal got together to take a shirtless picture after the game, with the duo seen flexing their muscles. Sharing the click, PBKS hilariously suggested the picture was a perfect representation of the PBKS vs RCB game.

The start contrast between the physiques of Chris Gayle and Yuzvendra Chahal is what makes the picture interesting. While the PBKS batsman is in his element as he smiles wide-eyed while showing off his physique, the diminutive Yuzvendra Chahal is seen meekly posing beside the bulky West Indian.

RCB were comprehensively beaten on the night by PBKS, as KL Rahul’s men put in a clinical performance. Coming into the game as the underdogs, KL Rahul and Chris Gayle stitched together a strong partnership at the start. Young Harpreet Brar hit some lusty blows at the end as PBKS posted 179/5 on the board.

Although the total was considered to be below par at the time, the PBKS bowlers charged out of the blocks in Ahmedabad. Riley Meredith and Mohammed Shami pegged RCB back early on. The spin duo of Ravi Bishnoi and Harpreet Brar got the ball to grip and turn later, with PBKS comfortably winning the game in the end.

PBKS took multiple cheeky digs at RCB during the match

PBKS and RCB have been at each other’s throats on social media since the start of the tournament, and both sides have frequently been seen trolling each other online. With PBKS getting the better of RCB on the night, the team’s social media team had a field day as they came out with some hilarious tweets.

PBKS shared a picture of a dejected RCB dugout after the game, poking fun at the side for their expressions. After most of the Bangalore top order was out bowled, PBKS put forth a smart piece of wordplay on RCB’s “Play Bold” tagline to rub salt in their wounds.