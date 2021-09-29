"Play Shivam Dube in place of Riyan Parag"- Aakash Chopra advises RR

Former Indian cricketer and cricket expert Aakash Chopra feels the Rajasthan Royals (RR) can make one change in their playing XI by bringing Shivam Dube in place of the out-of-form Riyan Parag.

Shivam Dube hasn't featured so far in the second phase of the tournament and Chopra feels that he deserves a chance to prove himself. Riyan Parag, on the other hand, hasn't done justice to the chances he has got and Aakash Chopra believes it is time for him to sit out.

Speaking in a video on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra also explained how RR can shape up in their bowling department. Here is what he had to say:

"RR can play Shivam Dube in place of Riyan Parag. If he is there in the team then he should be tried at least. Riyan Parag isn't bowling and even if he is batting, he hasn't scored a lot of runs. In terms of bowling, Kartik Tyagi, if available, should play in place of Jaydev Unadkat. They can also play a genuine spinner."

In terms of the changes expected in the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) side, Aakash Chopra feels they can try slotting in Dushmantha Chameera in place of all-rounder Dan Christian.

"Daniel Christian is playing but how much it adds to RCB I really don't know. But if he is removed the batting becomes thin. The one change I can think of is replacing Dan Christian with Dushmantha Chameera. Death bowling might get better," Aakash Chopra asserted.

Expecting Padikkal, Kohli to get a big score: Aakash Chopra

The last time RR played RCB, Devdutt Padikkal smashed an unbeaten hundred and RCB won the game by ten wickets. Aakash Chopra feels it is the perfect time for the young opener to dish out a similar performance.

Chopra also wants Virat Kohli to be a bit more proactive in his batting and bat at a better strike-rate.

"Expecting Devdutt Padikkal to get a big score. This is the same side against whom he had scored a hundred last time. Kohli had also scored some runs. I am also expecting Kohli's innings to take-off after a slow start. AB de Villiers and Maxwell are geniuses so they can figure themselves out," Aakash Chopra concluded.

