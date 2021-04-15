IPL 2021: Ashish Nehra explains why Manish Pandey has been "left behind"

Former Indian pacer Ashish Nehra believes Manish Pandey's inconsistency in pressure situations has shunted him behind the likes of Suryakumar Yadav and Rishabh Pant in the Indian team's pecking order.

Manish Pandey failed to convert a good start once again on Thursday, causing Sunrisers Hyderabad to stumble to their second consecutive loss in IPL 2021. The right-hander scored a poised 38 on the difficult Chennai track but threw away his wicket almost ludicrously in the 17th over of the chase.

Speaking to Cricbuzz, Ashish Nehra explained how Pant, Yadav, Hardik Pandya and Ishan Kishan are better than Pandey not only in their style of play, but also for their nous when faced with a critical situation.

"This is the reason Manish Pandey has been in and out of the Indian team. If you see how long ago he made his debut and players like Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav have gone way ahead of him. This is because their game is different and also they adapt and survive in pressure situations a lot better than him. That's why Manish Pandey has been left behind."

Manish Pandey lost his wicket playing an ugly slog off left-arm finger spinner Shahbaz Ahmed. Jonny Bairstow and Abdul Samad also went back in the same over, underlining a complete middle-order collapse.

Remaining not out in most UNSUCCESSFUL chases in IPL - batting in top-5 positions:



4 - David Miller

4 - MANISH PANDEY



2 - Dhoni, Duminy, Karthik, Pollard, Rahane, S Smith #SRHvsKKR #IPL2021 — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) April 11, 2021

Ashish Nehra compared the troika's shot selection with tailenders, saying their dismissals didn't look like those of good players.

"Virat Kohli brought the left-arm spinner at the right moment. But you see how all three batsmen got out. It never felt like Jonny Bairstow, Abdul Samad and Manish Pandey have got out but it seemed like tailenders have given away their wickets. When tailenders play against the turning ball, they only see mid-wicket and long-on but good players who can handle pressure also play towards mid-off and covers."

"I have no doubt that Manish Pandey might not play in the 11 from now on" - Ajay Jadeja

Manish Pandey

Speaking in the same interaction, former India batsman Ajay Jadeja also opined on Manish Pandey's batting issues. Jadeja expressed firm belief that Manish Pandey has lost his place in SRH's eleven after this performance.

"I think there will be a rethink now. We were talking about Williamson before. In low-scoring matches, his value is redoubled. Now they will look for solid players who can finish games after getting settled. And I have no doubt that Manish Pandey might not play in the 11 from now on. You will witness some changes in this team and that's natural as well."