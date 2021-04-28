IPL 2021: "Playing Test matches has helped my line and length" - Mohammed Siraj on his recent RCB success 

Mohammed Siraj recently explained how Test outings for India have helped him improve as a white-ball bowler for RCB. Admitting his confidence is sky-high after making his Test debut, Siraj credited Jasprit Bumrah and Ishant Sharma for playing an integral role in his development.

The fast bowler has grown leaps and bounds since making his Test debut in Australia. He played a crucial role on Tuesday as the Royal Challengers Bangalore beat the Delhi Capitals by one run.

After the match, Mohammed Siraj spoke to Harsha Bhogle, who asked him to shed some light on his improved performances in IPL 2021.

“Obviously, my confidence is really high. Playing Test matches has helped my line and length. When I bowl with the new ball now, I try to bowl the Test-match line and length and that is giving me confidence. I always had that skill but got more experience by playing for India. Got to learn a lot from Ishant Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah after sharing the dressing room with them, and that helped my confidence,” Siraj explained.

Mohammed Siraj has been electric for RCB at the top this season and has impressed with his tight lines in the powerplay. He has managed to provide his side with an early breakthrough more often than not, and has been a rejuvenated man in IPL 2021.

Criticised earlier for leaking too many runs at the death, Mohammed Siraj has performed his death-bowling duties admirably this year. He is the most economical pacer with more than five wickets in IPL 2021, and Virat Kohli has regularly used Siraj at the end of the innings.

Mohammed Siraj reflects on a thrilling final over

What. A. Match!@RCBTweets prevail by 1 run. With 6 needed off the final ball, Pant hits a boundary but @DelhiCapitals fall short by a whisker. Siraj does well under pressure.



Hetmyer and Pant are distraught. https://t.co/NQ9SSSBbVT #DCvRCB #VIVOIPL pic.twitter.com/ju87soRG6B — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 27, 2021

Mohammed Siraj's death-bowling exploits were on display again on Tuesday as he successfully defended 14 runs off the last over against the Delhi Capitals. The 27-year-old backed his yorker and executed it to perfection.

Siraj opened up about his state of mind before the start of the crucial over.

“I thought my yorkers were coming out well. So in a tough situation, I wanted to back something I could execute. I am confident about my yorker, so wanted to focus on executing that correctly. I had 14 runs to defend, and had the wide yorker too… Happy I was able to execute it well,” Siraj said.

The pressure on Mohammed Siraj increased after Kyle Jamieson missed his length in the 18th over. Every missed yorker was carted for a six by Shimron Hetmyer, and Bhogle asked Siraj whether Jamieson’s struggles made him doubt the call to trust his yorker.

"If you are in a double mind, that happens sometimes [Jamieson missing his length and being hit for six]. But I only thought about executing my yorkers. Rishabh Pant and Shimron Hetmyer were set at the crease, and I was fine with it if I executed well and they hit a great shot off my bowling. My only focus was to execute my plans," explained Siraj.

Mohammed Siraj’s last over heroics meant RCB moved to the top of the IPL 2021 standings with 10 points from six games. They will play the Punjab Kings in their next encounter on April 30.