"Please use Burnol, you're on fire!"- Fans erupt as Deepak Chahar destroys PBKS batting

Deepak Chahar registered his best figures ever in the IPL as the Chennai Super Kings bowler picked up 4 wickets, conceding just 13 runs against the Punjab Kings (PBKS). For the second night in a row at the Wankhede Stadium, wickets fell in a heap in the powerplay.

The 28-year-old was bang on the money with his line and length and was getting a bit of purchase from the pitch. Although PBKS started cautiously, Deepak Chahar's swing, coupled with his variations, was just too much for them to handle.

Fans react to Deepak Chahar's terrific spell

Fans were overjoyed to see the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) get off to a fabulous start. After a pretty flat performance in their first game against the Delhi Capitals, the CSK bowlers have well and truly redeemed themselves, thanks to a brilliant spell from Deepak Chahar.

Here's what they had to say about the pacer's fine performance:

Deepak Chahar's role isn't that easy in the CSK outfit as he more often than not bowls in the powerplay. He was highly ineffective in the first game and thus, this excellent spell was crucial for rebuilding his confidence.

The 28-year-old feeds on any swing and seam movement that's available and that is exactly what happened against PBKS. Deepak Chahar cleaned up Mayank Agarwal through an absolute peach of an out-swinger.

PBKS skipper KL Rahul's run-out meant Chris Gayle had to try and bat as deep into the innings as possible. However, that wasn't the case as the Universe Boss was deceived by a knuckle ball from Chahar. The ball flew off his edge and Ravindra Jadeja completed a brilliant catch at point.

Nicholas Pooran lasted for only two deliveries as he hooked a well-directed short ball from Chahar straight into the hands of Shardul Thakur at deep fine leg.

Deepak Hooda, who had played a blistering knock of 64 in the first game, was an important wicket for CSK. MS Dhoni decided to give Deepak Chahar his fourth over on the trot and it worked wonders as Hooda was caught by Faf du Plessis to give the Agra-born player his fourth wicket.

With Shahrukh Khan the only recognized batsman left, it will be interesting to see whether he takes PBKS to a fighting total.