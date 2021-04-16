Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
×
Advertisement

"Please use Burnol, you're on fire!"- Fans erupt as Deepak Chahar destroys PBKS batting

Deepak Chahar
Deepak Chahar's 4-13 are now his best figures in the IPL
Anuj Nitin Prabhu
SENIOR ANALYST
comments icon
Modified 26 min ago
News

Deepak Chahar registered his best figures ever in the IPL as the Chennai Super Kings bowler picked up 4 wickets, conceding just 13 runs against the Punjab Kings (PBKS). For the second night in a row at the Wankhede Stadium, wickets fell in a heap in the powerplay.

The 28-year-old was bang on the money with his line and length and was getting a bit of purchase from the pitch. Although PBKS started cautiously, Deepak Chahar's swing, coupled with his variations, was just too much for them to handle.

Fans react to Deepak Chahar's terrific spell

Fans were overjoyed to see the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) get off to a fabulous start. After a pretty flat performance in their first game against the Delhi Capitals, the CSK bowlers have well and truly redeemed themselves, thanks to a brilliant spell from Deepak Chahar.

Here's what they had to say about the pacer's fine performance:

Advertisement
Advertisement

Deepak Chahar's role isn't that easy in the CSK outfit as he more often than not bowls in the powerplay. He was highly ineffective in the first game and thus, this excellent spell was crucial for rebuilding his confidence.

The 28-year-old feeds on any swing and seam movement that's available and that is exactly what happened against PBKS. Deepak Chahar cleaned up Mayank Agarwal through an absolute peach of an out-swinger.

PBKS skipper KL Rahul's run-out meant Chris Gayle had to try and bat as deep into the innings as possible. However, that wasn't the case as the Universe Boss was deceived by a knuckle ball from Chahar. The ball flew off his edge and Ravindra Jadeja completed a brilliant catch at point.

Nicholas Pooran lasted for only two deliveries as he hooked a well-directed short ball from Chahar straight into the hands of Shardul Thakur at deep fine leg.

Advertisement

Deepak Hooda, who had played a blistering knock of 64 in the first game, was an important wicket for CSK. MS Dhoni decided to give Deepak Chahar his fourth over on the trot and it worked wonders as Hooda was caught by Faf du Plessis to give the Agra-born player his fourth wicket.

With Shahrukh Khan the only recognized batsman left, it will be interesting to see whether he takes PBKS to a fighting total.

Published 16 Apr 2021, 21:13 IST
comments icon
IPL 2021 Chennai Super Kings Punjab Kings MS Dhoni Deepak Chahar Twitter Reactions IPL 2021 Teams & Players List CSK vs PBKS Head to Head
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी