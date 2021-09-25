IPL 2021 Points Table: Updated standings after PBKS beat SRH in a nail-biter

That's more like it! After a bevy of one-sided matches, the UAE's slow and tacky pitches finally produced an actual final-ball thriller in IPL 2021 in the form of Punjab Kings (PBKS) versus SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Saturday.

Jason Holder single-handedly carried the weight of his faltering side with a magnificent all-round performance of 3/19 with the ball in the first innings and 47 not out off 29 balls with the bat in the second. All he couldn't do was get debutant Nathan Ellis away for a six off the last ball, which could have set up a much-deserved Super Over.

PBKS defended the lowest IPL total ever in Sharjah - 120/7. Mohammed Shami (2/14) in the powerplay, Ravi Bishnoi (3/24) in the middle overs and Arshdeep Singh (1/22) and Ellis at the death played their role to perfection, saving Anil Kumble's face after what was a shabby batting performance.

A quick look at the IPL 2021 Points Table

PBKS are now placed 5th in the points table. (PC: IPLT20.com)

What it means for PBKS?

A glimmer of hope, nothing more, nothing less.

PBKS needed to win all their matches before tonight's encounter and still have to do the same going forward. They are placed fifth in the points table, but have played one more match than Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Mumbai Indians (MI) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) for the same number of points.

This means that, although their net run rate (NRR) is decent at -0.271, they'll still have to depend on those three team's results at every step for the rest of the tournament. But it's a punt that KL Rahul and co. will take with both hands.

What it means for SRH?

If it wasn't evident the last time, SRH are now certainly out of the race for the qualifiers. They have qualified once before with 12 points, but it will require the biggest of miracles to do it this year. With just one win after nine games, all they can do now is enjoy the sport, which they looked like doing on Saturday.

What Holder did in this match, he has done many a time for West Indies and it will be interesting to see if the rest of the side takes inspiration from him and put up a decent sowing going ahead in IPL 2021.

Impact on other teams in the Points Table

The mid-table teams would have liked a PBKS defeat, but they won't be too perturbed as of now. More so, because the Mohali-based franchise still have to overcome challenges from teams like MI, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and KKR in the tournament, and a single defeat could end their dream.

However, wins like this tend to stir up some teams in a tournament like the IPL and if PBKS similarly turn up in the coming games, it will make for a mouth-watering rest of the league stage.

