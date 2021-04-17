IPL 2021: Preity Zinta highly impressed with Shahrukh Khan after the CSK game

Preity Zinta, the joint-owner of the IPL franchise Punjab Kings (PBKS), was highly impressed with Shahrukh Khan's performance in the game against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Coming in to bat at number six when his team were reeling at 19/4, Shahrukh Khan displayed great composure and skill. He defied all the odds when the CSK bowlers were seemingly at the top of their game.

He went out to bat when Deepak Chahar was breathing fire with the ball and not only managed to bat out the bowler but also backed himself to play his shots as the innings progressed.

Shahrukh Khan started in a conservative manner, without taking many risks but put his brilliance on display as the game progressed. He scored 47 runs off 36 balls before he was dismissed in the final over of the innings.

The 25-year-old smashed 4 fours and 2 sixes during his knock and helped his side post a total above 100 runs.

Preity Zinta, who was disappointed after the loss last night, termed Shahrukh Khan a huge positive and hopes for a better performance from the team going ahead in the IPL. She also congratulated CSK for their exemplary performance in the match.

Not our night tonight but a few positives. #SRK batted so well under pressure & bowlers came back stronger from the previous game. Better to move on & put this behind us. Hopefully there will be a lot of learning from tonight @PunjabKingsIPL Really well played CSK ! #PBKSvsCSK — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) April 16, 2021

"Not our night tonight but a few positives. #SRK (Shahrukh Khan) batted so well under pressure & bowlers came back stronger from the previous game."

"Better to move on & put this behind us. Hopefully there will be a lot of learning from tonight @PunjabKings IPL. Really well played CSK ! #PBKSvsCSK," she wrote in her tweet.

Chennai Super Kings climb up to the 2nd position on the IPL points table

Advertisement

With a win against the Punjab Kings, the Chennai Super Kings took a giant leap to second position in the IPL points table. They have 2 points from as many games with an NRR of +0.616.

After restricting the Punjab-based franchise to 106/8 courtesy of a four-wicket haul from Deepak Chahar, Faf du Plessis and Moeen Ali led the way for the team with the bat.

The two batsmen added 66 runs together before the left-hander was dismissed on 46 by Murugan Ashwin. CSK lost the wickets of Suresh Raina and Ambati Rayudu in quick succession after that but Sam Curran ensured that he took the team over the line by hitting the winning runs. Faf du Plessis was unbeaten on 36 in this match.

Punjab will face Delhi in their next IPL match.