'IPL 2021: "Pretty rubbish place to be now, need to walk away with some smiles" - Jason Roy on SRH's struggles

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) batter Jason Roy has admitted that the camp is pretty disappointed with their below-par performance in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 so far. Hpwever, he asserted that the mood in the franchise is not downbeat as they are confident of turning things around in the last few games.

Jason Roy is making his debut for SRH in Monday’s game against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Dubai. He is among the four changes Hyderabad have made for the match, with David Warner among those missing out.

Speaking ahead of the match, Jason Roy said that the SRH contingent is trying its best to stay positive even though things have been tough out in the middle.

“Last in the log, it has been pretty disappointing to be honest. We are trying to be as upbeat as possible. It is very easy for us to slump into a dull tone for the next five games. But the message has been to pick ourselves up and leave this tournament with a little bit of pride,” the England opener said in an interview posted on IPLT20.com

Jason Roy added that the team’s goal for the next few games is clear - to win some matches and have some smiles in the camp.

“It’s a pretty rubbish place to be now after losing so many games but… Our big focus is to win some games now, that’s it. Whether it upsets other teams or the tournament doesn’t matter. We need to walk away from this tournament with some smiles,” Jason Roy added.

While the attacking batter will be making his debut for SRH, he has represented the Delhi Capitals in the IPL before. Jason Roy has featured in only eight IPL games so far and has scored 179 runs at a strike rate of 133.58.

“As individuals, you need to step up and be that match-winner” - Jason Roy

Asked what SRH can do to improve their performance, the 31-year-old opined that each individual in the team needs to pick himself up.

“As individuals, you need to step up and be that match-winner. In the camp, you need the individuals to bring a little bit more energy, a few more smiles and you want that camp to have that nice feeling. You want to turn up and see everyone enjoying themselves instead of being in a negative mode,” Jason Roy explained.

He also admitted that he has been preparing hard in the nets, keeping the T20 World Cup in mind, while not getting chances in the SRH playing XI.

“I am in the nets as much as possible. We've got a huge amount of resources in our camp - net bowlers and coaches willing to help out. It is just a case of trying to better myself personally, wait for my turn and see if I can crack the nut,” Jason Roy concluded.

The explosive opener is a key figure in England’s white-ball plans. He has scored 1193 runs from 48 T20Is at a strike rate of 145.66.

