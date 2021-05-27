IPL 2021: "Shikhar Dhawan told me one more ball is left" - Prithvi Shaw on his 6 fours in the first over

Prithvi Shaw has revealed that he lost count of the deliveries before Shikhar Dhawan told him there was another one left for the youngster to smash six boundaries in an over.

Prithvi Shaw hit six fours in the first over bowled by Shivam Mavi during the Delhi Capitals' (DC) run-chase in their IPL 2021 encounter against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

#DCStatAttack 👉 Prithvi Shaw becomes the second batsman after Ajinkya Rahane to score six fours in an over in the IPL 💙#YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2021 #DCvKKR — Delhi Capitals (Stay Home. Wear Double Masks😷) (@DelhiCapitals) April 29, 2021

During an interview with India News, Prithvi Shaw disclosed that he counted the wide bowled by Mavi before Dhawan reminded him that there was still one delivery left in the over.

"Actually I came to know after the fifth ball that a sixth ball was left because Mavi had bowled the first ball as a wide. So, I was counting that ball as well and it had slipped my mind. So, Shikhar Dhawan told me one more ball is left," said Shaw.

Prithvi Shaw stated that once he was aware of the situation, he made up his mind that the final delivery had to go for a boundary as well.

"Then it clicked me. I had not thought anything while hitting the first five boundaries. But I was definitely thinking about that before hitting the sixth boundary, that I have come close after hitting five boundaries in five balls and should try one more," added Shaw.

Prithvi Shaw smashed 82 runs off just 41 deliveries in that encounter as the Delhi Capitals chased down the 155-run target with seven wickets in hand and 21 deliveries to spare.

"The only thing was that it should not go for a six" - Prithvi Shaw

Shivam Mavi played under Prithvi Shaw at the 2018 under-19 World Cup [P/C: iplt20.com]

Prithvi Shaw added that he predicted the delivery Mavi would bowl and was careful not to hit it for a maximum.

"I knew where exactly Mavi is going to bowl to me. So just when he released the sixth ball, I was ready. I had tightened my glutes and forearm, that whatever happens, I will hit this one. The only thing was that it should not go for a six if I hit it too hard," said Shaw.

Prithvi Shaw concluded by stating that Mavi was upset with him, as they had a pre-match discussion where the pacer asked the diminutive batsman not to be too severe on him.

"Mavi is a very good bowler. He has played the under-19 World Cup with me. He and Kamlesh Nagarkoti are both my good friends. Before the match, I was telling him not to bowl too fast and he was telling me not to hit too much. So after the match, he was telling me that he had asked me not to hit," signed off Shaw.

Shivam Mavi and Kamlesh Nagarkoti were India's premier seamers in their title-winning run at the 2018 Under-19 World Cup under Prithvi Shaw. The two pacers took nine wickets apiece in the six matches India played in that tournament.

Few better feelings for Indian Cricket fans than watching these under 19 fast bowlers bowl at 145+ KPH at such a young age.



Way to go Mavi and Nagarkoti. 🙌👏

Thoroughly enjoyed watching them. #U19CWC #IndvAus #ICCU19WorldCup #u19worldcup #Cricket — Adesh Fafriya (@adesh_fafriya) January 14, 2018