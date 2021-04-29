IPL 2021: "Batting has been a bit slow" - Quinton de Kock acknowledges that he hasn't been at his best

Quinton de Kock, who was instrumental in Mumbai Indians' (MI) success last year with the bat, has had a shaky start to the 2021 edition of the tournament. The South African has been far from his best and has only scored 47 runs in four innings this season.

Going ahead, Quinton de Kock seems determined to deliver more consistently with the bat and get the Mumbai Indians off to a good start.

"The batting has been a bit slow, to be honest. I think I've been keeping normally like I usually do. Nothing too bad yet. Hopefully, going forward, the batting improves, and guess I can get the team off to a better start," Quinton de Kock said ahead of the game against the Rajasthan Royals (RR).

Quinton de Kock, who at the time of this interview didn't have a look at the Delhi pitch, felt that it seemed better than the one in Chennai after watching the game between CSK and SRH.

"To be honest, not too sure. I did watch a bit of the game last night. The wicket looked a little bit better but it was played at night. I haven't had a look at the wicket yet. But the guys that surround us are saying that it's a better wicket than Chennai."

"I look after two people who look exactly the same" - Quinton de Kock on Marco Jensen's twin brother

The wicket-keeper batsman said that the Mumbai Indians should have to get better at all aspects of their game. He wants the team to learn from past mistakes.

Quinton de Kock

"We just want to sharpen up everything. We have said that and spoke about things. It's just a matter of getting things done out there. We know haven't done well, we've done well. So, it's just a matter of rectifying things that we haven't done well and I'm sure we'll be in good stead," he said.

When asked if he's been mentoring his South African teammate Marco Jensen, Quinton de Kock said:

"Not that much. Little bit here and there. You'll spend a lot of time together. And his twin brother is here, so I look after two people who look exactly the same."

"So, it is difficult at times. But we spent some good time together. We're so busy doing our own things that we hardly have time to catch up with each other. But we'll eventually catch up and talk cricket at some point."