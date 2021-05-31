“Rahul Dravid always helps you, whether on the field or off it” - Priyam Garg

Young Indian cricketer Priyam Garg has lauded Rahul Dravid for the major role the Indian legend has played in shaping his batting.

Dravid was earlier the U-19 and India A coach before he took over as the head of the National Cricket Academy (NCA). Priyam Garg is among the young lot of cricketers who are lucky enough to have been mentored by Dravid.

In an interview with India TV, the 20-year-old acknowledged Dravid’s contribution to his growth as a cricketer. He said:

“Definitely (his inputs were of great help). Rahul Dravid is a very big player and he is also a very good person. He always helps you, whether you are on the field or off it. He always keeps giving suggestions over what is good for you.”

Priyam Garg added that Dravid’s guidance was all the more significant when he played in overseas conditions. The youngster revealed:

“When I went with him to England and South Africa, he shared his experience with me, which helped me a lot. He explained to me how to deal with the conditions, how to bat on those wickets, tackle the bowlers and deal with the various challenges. It really helped my batting a lot on those surfaces.”

When I was batting in practice, Rahul sir called me and told me to use more time than strength. After that we won the Asia Cup and he was like our friend. For the last four years, I am with Rahul sir. ~ Priyam Garg on Rahul Dravid #IPL2020 pic.twitter.com/5kjW5Xt8ip — mon (@monicas004) October 2, 2020

I and Kartik Tyagi have been playing a lot together: Priyam Garg

Priyam Garg captained the Indian U-19 squad during the 2020 World Cup in South Africa. Although it has been a while since the event ended, the 20-year-old revealed that the batch that took part in last year’s event is still very much in touch. He added that he has a good bond with pacer Kartik Tyagi, as they have played a lot together. Priyam Garg explained:

“For the last two years, I and Kartik Tyagi have been playing a lot together. Our U-19 batch is still in touch with each other. We keep talking to each other. We all know about the potential that Karik Tyagi has. He is a very hardworking cricketer. I have been seeing him for the last 6-7 years and he is really focused on his career.”

Priyam Garg represented Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in 14 matches in IPL 2020, but only managed 133 runs with one half-century. He did not get a game in IPL 2021 until the tournament was suspended earlier this month after COVID-19 cases entered the bubble.

How much are you enjoying Sportskeeda's cricket coverage? Please spend 30 seconds answering this survey so that we can better understand how to serve your cricket needs.