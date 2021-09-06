IPL 2021: Rahul Tewatia admits his performances weren't up to the expectations he keeps for himself

Rajasthan Royals all-rounder Rahul Tewatia is looking forward to the second leg of IPL 2021. The final set of matches of this year's tournament will commence from the 19th of September in the UAE. Tewatia hopes to deliver improved performances in the Middle East.

Tewatia was one of the breakout stars from the 2020 edition which took place entirely in the UAE. The spin-bowling all-rounder crafted a handful of game-changing knocks in 2020, at times single-handedly taking Rajasthan over the line. However, Tewatia has had an underwhelming 2021 season thus far. He will hope to replicate his match-winning salvos when the tournament returns to the UAE.

The 28-year-old admitted he sets high standards for himself, regardless of the facet. But having not lived up to those so far this year, he hopes to turn the tables around in the UAE.

"I know my performances weren’t up to the mark with regards to the high expectations I keep of myself both when it comes to batting and bowling. However, I will put in the effort to improve the output in the next seven matches that we’re scheduled to play in the UAE."

In seven matches played this year, Tewatia has managed only 86 runs at 17.20 and has two scalps with the ball. The Royals will desperately need the all-rounder to discover his form from the 2020 edition in their bid to make the playoffs.

#Rahul Tewatia: 'I take each match as the biggest ever of my career' # Rahul Tewatia has a chat with Rajasthan Royals' director of cricket Kumar Sangakkara © Rajasthan Royals

Rajasthan Royal's ... - https://t.co/lZlGW840X7 pic.twitter.com/mkaBfE4OME — IndianPremierLeague (@CricketT20IPL) September 5, 2021

I like to play all my matches with the same intensity and intent: Rahul Tewatia

With Rajasthan to start their UAE campaign against the Punjab Kings, Tewaita remembered his Sharjah heroics against them in 2020. The southpaw smashed five sixes against Sheldon Cottrell in the 18th over to help Rajasthan chase down 224.

"I am really looking forward to it, however not just that match, but all the seven matches. I like to play all my matches with the same intensity and intent, but of course there are good memories facing PBKS, so it feels special."

The leg-spinner intends to win his side matches even from the unlikeliest of situations.

"It also gives me great belief and confidence that I can produce similar performances and do something extraordinary whatever the situation may be. My intent will always be to make the team win from anywhere."

The Rajasthan Royals need a massive effort from their available players and the replacements of their first-choice players. The inaugural IPL champions will be without three of their key players in Jofra Archer, Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes for the UAE phase of IPL 2021. They are currently fifth in the points table with three wins in seven games.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra