IPL 2021: Rajasthan Royals present actor Sudeep with a team jersey on his birthday, say "would love to have him behind the stumps "

It was a pleasant surprise for actor Kiccha Sudeep on his birthday as the Rajasthan Royals (RR) presented a jersey with a fun and heartwarming message on his birthday.

The Kannada actor turned 50 on Thursday (September 2) and is a renowned face in the film industry, starring in successful movies across different genres and languages in his career spanning well over two decades.

Rajasthan Royals decided to wish the actor and having Karnataka cricketer KC Cariappa in their ranks helped in getting him the present. The franchise posted a video on Instagram and captioned it:

"A special gift to celebrate a special milestone. 💗Happy birthday, @kichchasudeepa 🌟 PS: Thank you, agent @cariappa13 😋#HBDKicchaSudeep | #RoyalsFamily."

You can view the clip below:

The "behind the stumps" reference comes from the fact that Sudeep is a wicket-keeper bat and skipper for the Karnataka Bulldozers, a cricket team in the Celebrity Cricket League.

IPL 2021: Rajasthan Royals' run in the tournament

Rajasthan is currently fifth in the IPL 2021 points table with six points from seven matches. They start their campaign against Punjab Kings on September 21 in Dubai.

The franchise signed Tabraiz Shamsi for the second phase of IPL 2021. The South African spinner joins at the cost of Australian fast bowler Andrew Tye, who has decided to give the tournament a miss.

Rajasthan Royals also named the West Indian duo of Evin Lewis and Oshane Thomas as replacements for all-rounder Ben Stokes and wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler for the second leg of the 14th season of the IPL.

Ben Stokes is unavailable due to mental health issues. The star England all-rounder featured in just one game during the first leg before being ruled out due to a finger injury.

Buttler, on the other hand, smashed his maiden T20 hundred in what turned out to be the last game for the Royals during the India leg. He will be unavailable for the 2nd leg as he is currently on paternity leave.

What are your thoughts on Rajasthan Royals' birthday present to Kiccha Sudeep?

