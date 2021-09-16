IPL 2021: “RR have suffered big losses, don’t think they can get into final four” - Brad Hogg

Former Australian left-arm spinner Brad Hogg doesn’t think Rajasthan Royals (RR) have a great chance of making it to the IPL 2021 playoffs. Hogg pointed out that the RR have lost too many big players and are overly reliant on skipper Sanju Samson.

RR will be without the services of lead pacer Jofra Archer, who continues to struggle with injury issues. Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes and Andrew Tye will also be unavailable for the second half of IPL 2021 due to various reasons.

Analyzing RR’s chances ahead of the UAE leg of IPL 2021, Hogg stated that the franchise’s chances of finishing in the top four are rather slim.

Hogg said on his YouTube channel:

“There are big losses for RR. They have lost (Jofra) Archer, (Jos) Buttler, (Ben) Stokes and (Andrew) Tye - four quality players in their squad. But if we come to their main XI, it is not such a big drama. I think (Liam) Livingstone will come in for Buttler at the top of the order. But I think they will stick to the same bowling combination that they had last time. But the depth is not there in the pace bowling.”

Speaking of new recruits, Hogg is most impressed with the selection of chinaman bowler Tabraiz Shamsi. He added:

“Ewin Lewis might not be coming over due to his shoulder injury. They have picked Glenn Phillips as well but the big one that I love is the left-arm chinaman bowler that RR have picked up from South Africa - Tabraiz Shamsi. These are good inclusions. They have potential but I still think that they rely a lot on Samson to score a lot of runs. They are in a bit of trouble in that department.”

New Zealand’s Glenn Phillips was picked as a replacement for Buttler while Shamsi was signed after multiple pullouts in RR’s camp.

Chetan Sakariya would be challenged in the second half of IPL 2021: Brad Hogg

RR left-arm pacer Chetan Sakariya. Pic: IPLT20.COM

Young left-arm pacer Chetan Sakariya was one of the bright spots for RR in the first half of IPL 2021. He claimed seven wickets in as many games. According to Hogg, the bowler will be challenged in the second half as teams will look to take him on to negate his threat. Hogg explained:

“Sakariya, the left-arm medium pacer, I would like to see how he comes back in that second phase. Teams will be lining him up after seeing what he had to offer at the start of the year.”

Giving his verdict on RR for IPL 2021, Hogg concluded:

“They have lost four from seven. They have got to win at least four of their remaining seven games to have a chance to get into the final four. I don’t think Rajasthan Royals can do that.”

Also Read

RR will resume their campaign in IPL 2021 by taking on PBKS in Dubai on September 21.

Edited by Samya Majumdar