IPL 2021: Rajasthan Royals sign No.1-ranked T20 bowler Tabraiz Shamsi for UAE leg

With the IPL just around the corner, the Rajasthan Royals have signed Tabraiz Shamsi for the UAE leg. Shamsi is currently the No.1 ranked T20I bowler in the world and his chinaman bowling could definitely come in handy on the UAE pitches.

The surfaces in the UAE are expected to be on the slower side and having a skilled bowler like Shamsi in their ranks will help RR perform at their best.

The Rajasthan team has had to deal with quite a few blows as some of their main overseas players are set to miss the remainder of the season. Jofra Archer has been ruled out due to an injury. Meanwhile, Jos Buttler has decided to skip IPL 2021 as he wants to be with his pregnant wife. Ben Stokes has also taken an indefinite break to prioritise his mental health.

RR, which had one of the strongest overseas contingents, is now left wanting. This is why they have signed Glenn Phillips and Tabraiz Shamsi as replacements. A positive for RR though will be the form of Liam Livingstone, who has been in the form of his life with the bat. Rajasthan will hope that his aggressive batting can help cover for Buttler's absence.

Tabraiz Shamsi will be expected to lead RR's spin attack

Rajasthan normally went in with all-rounders Rahul Tewatia and Riyan Parag as their spin bowling options. Shreyas Gopal was given the odd game but he failed to deliver.

In Shamsi, RR will be hoping to have found someone to depend on in the spin department. Shamsi has the experience and form behind him and will be looking to make the most of the IPL in the build-up to the ICC T20 World Cup.

He has played 39 T20I games and picked up 45 wickets at an economy of just 6.79. If Shamsi can replicate this form in the IPL, he will definitely be a big asset for Rajasthan Royals. The Royals are currently fifth in the points table with three wins in the seven games they have played.

RR will be hoping that the addition of Tabraiz Shamsi will help them put together a winning streak in the second half of the season. They have been jolted by the absence of some of their key players but still have a competitive side.

The second phase of IPL 2021 is set to begin on September 19 with a clash between the Mumbai Indians and the Chennai Super Kings.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar