IPL 2021: "Every game is a final from now" - Rashid Khan

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) leg-spinner Rashid Khan wasn't too happy with the result in the game against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Even though Khan picked up three wickets he was disappointed that SRH failed to get over the line.

Nothing seems to be going right for the Sunrisers in the Indian Premier League this season. The team lost their first three games by extremely close margins of 10, 6, and 13 runs.

While it seemed like they had got back on track after the win against the Punjab Kings (PBKS), things went downhill for them once again as they conceded the Super Over to the Delhi Capitals (DC) in a tight encounter.

In their first game in Delhi this year, CSK completely decimated David Warner and his men. SRH have now lost five out of six games and sit at the bottom of the points table.

"With the ball, it was a good performance. But it would have been much better to win the game. As you know, we haven't done well in the first five games and I think it would have been great to be on the winning side," said Rashid Khan after the loss to CSK.

Rashid Khan said that the team would take the positives from the game against CSK to improve.

"It's nice to contribute to a bit, but more than that, I think we need to take the positives from this game. I'm looking forward to the next one."

Rashid Khan hopes to do well against the Rajasthan Royals

Rashid Khan also stated that every game would be an important one for the team from this point in the season, as they can't afford any more losses. The Afghan cricketer wants the team to focus on getting the basics right.

"Every game is very important to us and we need to take (every game) as a final game as a team. We need to just focus on doing the basics right rather than putting extra pressure on ourselves that we have to win. As long as we keep doing the basics right and we keep enjoying cricket... I think this is how we can enjoy and do win it for the team," said Rashid Khan.

Rashid Khan added that the SRH players need to express themselves in the upcoming game against the Rajasthan Royals.

"Against Rajasthan, we just need to go there express our skills and enjoy the game," said Rashid Khan.

Rashid Khan has accounted for nine wickets thus far in the tournament. SRH will next face the Rajasthan Royals in the IPL on Sunday.

