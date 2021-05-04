IPL 2021: Ravichandran Ashwin likely to rejoin Delhi Capitals for last leg of tournament - Reports

Delhi Capitals (DC) off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is likely to rejoin the franchise for the last leg of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 later this month.

Ravichandran Ashwin had announced after DC's victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on April 25 that he would 'take a break' from IPL 2021 to be with his family in the fight against COVID-19. The player's wife, Prithi Narayan, recently revealed that as many as ten members of the family had tested positive for COVID-19.

Senior sports journalist Boria Majumdar has informed through a tweet that, with the situation improving in Ravichandran Ashwin’s family with regards to COVID-19, the player is likely to return to IPL 2021 for the last leg of the tournament. His tweet read:

“From what I hear @ashwinravi99 might be back with @DelhiCapitals for the last leg. Things at home are better is what I hear. So glad if that’s the case, and I wish him some respite mentally. It will be great to see him back. We need leaders like him.”

The report comes even as the IPL has been hit by a massive COVID-19 scare. The RCB-KKR clash in Ahmedabad on Monday had to be postponed after two KKR players tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.

Later in the day, three members of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) contingent were also said to have tested positive, although none of them were players.

The DC camp was also asked to isolate as a precaution, as they had faced KKR in Ahmedabad on April 29. Some reports have also claimed that the remainder of IPL 2021 could be shifted entirely to Mumbai to reduce the risk of more members of teams contracting COVID-19.

Ravichandran Ashwin's wife shares family’s COVID-19 ordeal

A couple of days back, Ravichandran Ashwin's wife opened up on the tough times the family has been facing after multiple members tested positive for COVID-19. Taking to Twitter, she shared:

“I guess physical health will recover faster than mental health. Days 5-8 were the absolute worst for me. Everybody was there, offering hel,p yet there's no one with you. Most isolating disease. Please do reach out and seek help."

Ravichandran Ashwin has played five matches for DC so far, taking a solitary wicket at a decent economy rate of 7.73. Before taking a break from the tournament, he had informed through a tweet:

"I would be taking a break from this year's IPL from tomorrow. My family and extended family are putting up a fight against #COVID19, and I want to support them during these tough times."

DC are scheduled to face KKR in their next IPL 2021 encounter in Ahmedabad on May 8.