IPL 2021: "Ravichandran Ashwin trying to ensure he doesn't remain one-dimensional" - Saba Karim

Ravichandran Ashwin did not have the best of outings during Delhi Capitals' win against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Wednesday. However, what caught the eye was his experimentations with the ball, as he delivered a barrage of leg-spinners and carrom balls.

While he returned wicketless and gave away 22 runs in 2.5 overs, Ashwin did outfox SRH skipper Kane Williamson. The Kiwi only got away because Rishabh Pant dropped him behind the stumps.

Former India wicketkeeper Saba Karim has opined that Ashwin is experimenting this much to ensure he does not remain a 'one-dimensional' bowler. He said about Ashwin on a podcast:

“Ravichandran Ashwin is trying to ensure that he doesn’t remain a one-dimensional bowler. He knows he’s an effective right-arm off-spinner but he wants to bring in several variations. He uses the carrom ball, he bowls leg-spin as well. These are the demands of T20 cricket.”

Saba Karim went on to say that mystery spin is the biggest trend right now in T20 cricket and Ashwin is trying to keep up with the requirements of the game. He added::

“The way he bowled to Kane Williamson, he was unfortunate that he had a catch dropped off his bowling. He was mostly bowling carom balls. I think for a right-hander, Ashwin will bowl more carrom balls or leg-spin. If it’s a turning pitch, then maybe he will bowl some off-breaks. To left-handers, he may bowl more off-breaks. This generation, there’s a trend of mystery spinners."

It is very difficult to comment on anything because protocols are different in different countries: Saba Karim

Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer T Natarajan tested positive for COVID-19 on the day of the match against Delhi Capitals. He was put in isolation along with six close contacts, which included teammate Vijay Shankar.

The match went ahead as planned, drawing questions as to why the game was played when India's fifth Test in England was cancelled due to COVID cases in the visitors' camp.

Saba Karim said that due to different protocols in place in different countries, it is difficult to comment on the matter without knowing more. He said:

“It is very difficult to comment on anything because protocols are different in different countries. We don’t know what exactly are the guidelines in the IPL and what the guidelines were in England.”

Apart from Vijay Shankar, Natarajan's close contacts consisted of five support staff members, including a physiotherapist and the team doctor.

