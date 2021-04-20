IPL 2021: 'CSK should build their team around him' - Michael Vaughan picks MS Dhoni's successor

Former England cricketer Michael Vaughan has picked allrounder Ravindra Jadeja to succeed MS Dhoni as captain of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) after the latter decides to retire from the IPL.

Jadeja starred with the ball and in the field for CSK as they defeated the Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 45 runs on Monday to go second in the IPL 2021 points table.

The Chennai-based franchise has been captained by MS Dhoni ever since the league's inception in 2008, but with the 39-year-old on the last leg of his career, the three-time champions might soon need to rebuild the team under a new leader.

Speaking on Cricbuzz, Michael Vaughan backed Dhoni's protege Jadeja to be the man to carry the mantle going forward.

“You may say that Dhoni will play for 2-3 more years but let’s be honest, he’s not gonna play a great deal after that. So you’ve got to start looking at who you can build a team around and to me, Ravindra Jadeja is the kind of cricketer that I would build my team around. I just think he’s that good with the ball, in the field, with the bat in hand, his mindset, his mentality is very good," Vaughan said.

The rest, by Ravindra Jadeja 💥#IPL2021 #CSK pic.twitter.com/iqJsXKWsjb — Wisden India (@WisdenIndia) April 19, 2021

Ravindra Jadeja is ready for captaincy: Michael Vaughan

Having set RR a 189-run target on a Wankhede wicket on which a lot more had been successfully chased down, CSK roared to victory on the back of excellent bowling by the spin duo of Ravindra Jadeja (2/28) and Moeen Ali (3/7).

After being handled fairly comfortably by the well-set Jos Buttler (49), Jadeja produced a peach of a delivery to leave the latter's stumps in disarray and start the Royals' collapse.

The 32-year-old was also his usual electric self in the field, taking four catches in all while also saving crucial runs for his team.

Hailing Ravindra Jadeja's brilliance in all three departments of the game, Michael Vaughan felt the cricketer was ready to take up more responsibility for CSK.

“Jadeja for me is the kind of player to whom you can say ‘You’re gonna bat at No.4 or 5, get in there early. We might even open the bowling with you, depending on who is batting We’ll put you in key fielding positions.’ He is ready for that. I think he is that good a cricketer", concluded Michael Vaughan.

That’s exactly why @imjadeja is so so so valuable to any team ... How the @BCCI don’t have him in the top contract bracket is beyond me ... !!!!!! #IPL ... — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) April 19, 2021

In the three games CSK has played in IPL 2021 so far, Ravindra Jadeja has overall figures of 2/60 from the 10 overs he's bowled.

While he scored a quickfire 26* in CSK's first game of the season against Delhi Capitals, Jadeja was dismissed for just eight runs against Rajasthan.

Ravindra Jadeja was also CSK's game-changer in their win against Punjab Kings in the second match. He brilliantly ran out KL Rahul with a direct hit before taking a spectacular diving catch to send the dangerous Chris Gayle back to the pavilion.