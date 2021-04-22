IPL 2021: RCB bowler Harshal Patel talks about the challenges for a bowler at the Wankhede Stadium

Harshal Patel, who has emerged as the designated death bowler for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) this season, said they would have to adapt to the new conditions in Mumbai as a bowling unit.

RCB have so far played all their games in Chennai at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, where sluggish conditions have assisted the bowlers.

But that is about to change as the Bangalore franchise takes on the Rajasthan Royals today at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, a venue that has been a batting paradise for the most part this season.

Harshal Patel pointed out that the two conditions are entirely opposite to each other, but in terms of skills, the requirements are the same for a bowler.

"You have to adapt to the conditions because these two conditions are probably diametrically opposite to each other. The skills remains the same but they way you package your six balls and which length you hit more consistently becomes different on this track. But the skill remains the same." Harshal Patel said in a pre match interview ahead of the game against the Royals.

Harshal Patel has done exceedingly well this season, picking up nine wickets in three games at an economy of 7.6. His ability to nail the yorkers and his change of pace has worked wonders for RCB at the death.

"We want to play aggressive cricket as much as we can"- Harshal Patel

The atmosphere in the RCB camp is understandably upbeat as the Bangalore franchise are the only unbeaten side in the competition.

Harshal Patel highlighted that they are just sticking to their process and looking to play an aggressive brand of cricket.

"Everyone is buzzing with a lot of positive energy, and whatever we plan in the change room, we have been able to come out on the field and be able to execute, and that has given us a lot of confidence as a unit," Patel continued.

Adding further, the 30-year-old said:

"The key is to keep it very simple just focus on some of the key performance indicators that we have identified early in the season and we just want to stick to our process and play aggressive cricket as much as we can."

The Rajasthan Royals have already played three games this season at the Wankhede Stadium, so they might hold a slight edge over RCB, who are playing their first game this season at the iconic venue.

It remains to be seen whether Harshal Patel and co. can have a similar impact with the ball in Mumbai as they did in Chennai.