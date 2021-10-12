IPL 2021: "RCB would have had a chance of winning if Dan Christian bowled the last over to himself"- Virender Sehwag

Former Indian batter Virender Sehwag trolled Dan Christian after Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) defeat to the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the IPL 2021 Eliminator on Monday in Sharjah.

Speaking on his Facebook Watch show Virugiri Dot Com, Sehwag joked that RCB could have progressed to the ongoing Indian Premier League season's Qualifier 2 only if Dan Christian bowled the match's last over to himself.

Christian failed to touch double digits even once in IPL 2021, which is why Sehwag made the following comment:

"Dan Christian must be thinking if only he could have bowled the last over to himself only then Bangalore would have had a chance of winning."

Also Check: IPL Live Score | IPL Points Table | IPL Schedule

Dan Christian had a forgettable night in Sharjah yesterday. His poor form with the willow continued as he only managed nine runs off eight balls in the slog overs.

In the bowling department, Christian conceded 29 runs in 1.4 overs at an economy rate of 17.4. His 10 deliveries had a huge impact on the eventual outcome of the match.

If Dan Christian is the lucky charm, Bangalore could have just kept him in the squad: Virender Sehwag

Sunil Narine smacked three consecutive sixes off Dan Christian's bowling yesterday. (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Virender Sehwag further pointed out a surprising statistic from Dan Christian's IPL 2021 campaign. He mentioned that the Aussie all-rounder scored only 14 runs in eight games but conceded 22 runs off just six deliveries to the KKR batters yesterday in Sharjah.

Sehwag believes Sunil Narine's three back-to-back sixes off Christian's bowling changed the game. He concluded by saying that RCB had two other talented overseas players in the squad who could have played instead of Dan Christian.

"In Dan Christian's over, Sunil Narine hit three consecutive sixes and in a low-scoring match, he scored 22 runs in a single over. Dan Christian scored a total of 14 runs in eight matches and gave away 22 runs in one over which was the turning point of the match.

"If he is the lucky charm, Bangalore could have just kept him in the squad, especially when you had players like Jamieson and Tim David on the bench."

Also Read

Virender Sehwag @virendersehwag Feel for Bangalore, playing with 10 players most games and paying the price today. Lucky charm khilana hai toh Karn Sharma se behtar kaun hi hai #RCBvKKR Feel for Bangalore, playing with 10 players most games and paying the price today. Lucky charm khilana hai toh Karn Sharma se behtar kaun hi hai #RCBvKKR

RCB have been knocked out of IPL 2021 after defeat in Sharjah. KKR will lock horns with Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 2 tomorrow evening for a place in the final.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar