IPL 2021: RCB consultant Sanjay Bangar explains why Washington Sundar batted at No.3 against CSK

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) raised a few eyebrows when they sent Washington Sundar to bat at No.3 in the game against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Chasing a 192-run target, Devdutt Padikkal provided a great start to RCB. However, skipper Virat Kohli lost his wicket early. Many expected Glenn Maxwell or AB de Villiers to join Padikkal in the middle, but all-rounder Washington Sundar was promoted.

In a virtual press conference after the game against CSK, RCB's batting consultant Sanjay Bangar disclosed the reason behind Washington Sundar's promotion.

"There is a plan wherein we tend to have a number, have an over in mind as to when someone like a Glenn Maxwell will step out. Generally, he has batted at number four for us, and he has won games for us at number four. So, that is the position that is best suited, and having Ravindra Jadeja and Imran Tahir in their bowling lineup, it was crucial for us to have a left-hander there. That was the strategy for having Sundar at three. Obviously, it wasn't his day, but we all know what capabilities he has as a batsman," said Sanjay Bangar.

While RCB sent Washington Sundar early so that he could tackle Ravindra Jadeja and Imran Tahir, the all-rounder lost his wicket while trying a big shot off Jadeja's bowling.

Sanjay Bangar feels RCB batted well in the powerplay overs

Devdutt Padikkal scored 34 runs off just 15 deliveries (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Although the Royal Challengers Bangalore suffered a 69-run defeat, the team's consultant Sanjay Bangar was happy with Devdutt Padikkal's batting. He felt the Bangalore-based franchise could have pulled off another win in IPL 2021 with a better performance in the middle overs.

"The start was really good, but we kept on losing wickets. Losing wickets in the middle overs was probably something that put us back in the chase, but we were well on course after the end of the first six overs," Sanjay Bangar added.