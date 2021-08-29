IPL 2021: RCB contingent set to leave for the UAE ahead of tournament's second leg

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are set to leave for the UAE ahead of the second phase of IPL 2021 which starts on September 19.

The franchise confirmed the news on Instagram on Sunday (August 29), posting a picture of the contingent locked in and ready to go. Like CSK, Bangalore too will have to go into quarantine upon their arrival.

The post was captioned:

"The RCB family en route UAE! ✈️ 🇦🇪 Bring on #IPL2021 👊🏼. #PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #TravelDay."

You can view the post below:

Another player who shared a post about the team leaving was pacer Navdeep Saini. The RCB quick posted a selfie he clicked on with local lads Devdutt Padikkal and Shubhang Hegde. He captioned it:

"Back benchers ⛹🏻‍♂️"

RCB's run in IPL 2021

RCB made a great start to the latest edition of the IPL, winning five of their seven games. They are placed third in the points table behind the Delhi Capitals (DC) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) when the season was suspended back in April.

Their IPL 2021 campaign was bolstered by the arrival of Glenn Maxwell and Kyle Jamieson. Both players positively impacted their batting and bowling fronts, respectively. RCB will be hoping their stars continue in the same vein when the remainder of the IPL resumes in the UAE.

The United Arab Emirates will host the rest of the league fixtures and the playoffs, with Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah being the three venues.

The BCCI has decided to have seven double-headers in the second phase of IPL 2021. Apart from the weekends, there will be double-headers on September 28, October 7 and October 8.

The Delhi Capitals are the only franchise who will play three afternoon matches. Meanwhile, the RCB, the Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are scheduled to play only one game in the afternoon.

RCB will start their second-phase campaign against Kolkata Knight Riders on September 20.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava