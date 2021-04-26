IPL 2021: RCB duo Adam Zampa and Kane Richardson pull out of competition

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) duo of Adam Zampa and Kane Richardson has pulled out of IPL 2021. The two bowlers will be returning to Australia due to personal reasons and will be unavailable for the remainder of the tournament.

RCB put out a statement announcing the development on Monday, reiterating that they respect the duo’s decision.

Official Announcment:



Adam Zampa & Kane Richardson are returning to Australia for personal reasons and will be unavailable for the remainder of #IPL2021. Royal Challengers Bangalore management respects their decision and offers them complete support.#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers pic.twitter.com/NfzIOW5Pwl — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 26, 2021

Although RCB didn’t give a reason for Adam Zampa and Kane Richardson’s withdrawal, multiple media reports have hinted that India’s growing COVID-19 cases could have led to their departure.

ESPNCricinfo confirmed earlier that several overseas players, especially from Australia, are contemplating exiting IPL 2021 to avoid the risk of not being able to return home later. That comes as several countries have banned flights from India owing to the crippling second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Adam Zampa and Kane Richardson return home just days after the Australian government announced that it would reduce the number of permitted flights arriving from India by 30%. Many other Australians have expressed their concerns about the deteriorating situation in India, with Delhi Capitals coach Ricky Ponting calling the situation 'quite grim'.

The RCB duo becomes the latest players to exit the IPL 2021 bio-bubble this week after Rajasthan Royals pacer Andre Tye and Delhi Capitals spinner Ravichandran Ashwin did the same over the last few days.

Zampa and Richardson withdrawals a big blow for RCB

Good morning, RCB family! ☀️



Just a feel good reminder that we’re all in this together, and together we #PlayBold again tomorrow! 🤜🏻🤛🏻#WeAreChallengers #StrongerTogether #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/OwZSkV2Rf1 — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 26, 2021

The departure of two key bowlers will be a huge setback for RCB. Kane Richardson played just one game for the franchise this season, ending with figures of 1/29 in his three overs against RR.

Advertisement

Adam Zampa returns home without playing a game for RCB this season. The leg-spinner had joined the squad after the competition started due to personal commitments and only recently completed his hotel quarantine.

Adam Zampa and Kane Richardson’s unavailability brings the number of overseas players at Royal Challengers Bangalore’s disposal down to six. The franchise will now have the option of naming replacements, and it remains to be seen who RCB picks up to fill their depleted squad now.