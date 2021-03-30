“RCB lite!” – Fans troll new Punjab Kings jersey for RCB resemblance 

The Punjab Kings launched their jersey for IPL 2021 on Tuesday. But the rebranded outfit didn’t have the best of starts, as fans trolled the franchise for releasing a kit that bears a striking resemblance to one of Royal Challengers Bangalore’s old shirts.

The new Punjab Kings jersey has a bright red shade, along with golden coloured shoulders. While many celebrated the new-look Punjab Kings kit, others claimed the jersey is a poor man’s copy of an old Royal Challengers Bangalore shirt.

While RCB have gone with a black and red combination in recent years, the franchise used to don a different shade of red along with a golden touch. The resemblance between the new Punjab Kings jersey and the Royal Challengers Bangalore jersey from years gone by wasn’t lost on many, as they trolled the Kings on social media.

Fans trolled Punjab Kings for RCB connection

Many fans hilariously Tweeted that the Punjab Kings are one step closer to rebranding themselves as Royal Challengers Bangalore. With players like KL Rahul, Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal and several others having played for both teams, fans cheekily hinted the Kings could soon act as RCB’s 'B-team'. Many also couldn't help but notice that the Punjab Kings even have the same helmet design as the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Punjab Kings copied RCB's old Jersey. First they take our player. Then our Jersey. They even have the same helmet as us. — Gurdeep #RCB ⚡ (@Gurdeep_0701) March 28, 2021

Completely Looking Like Old @RCBTweets Team Jersey 🤔 by seeing training kit 😅 inspired by team #rcb 🤗



This time they are also playing 5 matches at chinnaswamy, bangalore team #RCB 2nd 😂 RCB fans won't miss them. 🤣#chinnaswamy #PunjabKings — 🇮🇳 Subhash Rulaniya 🇮🇳 #17 (@SK_RULANIYA) March 28, 2021

Jokes galore as RCB-PBKS fans trade blows ahead of IPL 2021

As always, Twitter was full of hilarious memes after Punjab Kings revealed their new jersey. From Bollywood references to jokes on the lack of an IPL trophy, fans were brutal while discussing the two teams online.

However, one fan also pointed out how Punjab Kings had a similar colour combination just a few years ago, suggesting their new clothing is not a replica of RCB's.

Lots of commonality between RCB and Punjab - Players, Jersey and Trophies won https://t.co/0NUCcEaywb — Karthik T (@yeahbeesee) March 30, 2021

Kumble couldn't coach RCb so making punjab RCB😏

homeground

players

now jersy — Vedant (@VedantSuthar4) March 28, 2021

Being punjab kings fan, it sad but true: They disappoint their fans a lot, first with name, then logo, then their jersey...... Moreover, there PR team sucks..... Its rightly said for @PunjabKingsIPL that it is a pretty ordinary club with ordinary players and ordinary results pic.twitter.com/7ApMwXwKYX — Punjab Kings Fan (@NamanGo65927009) March 26, 2021

It’s not a copy of the RCB jersey, they’re legit throwing it back to their own jersey from 2014-2015. All they’ve done is replace the silver highlights with gold, keeping in mind the new theme of the team :P pic.twitter.com/ATAfNPwFJZ — Mrigank (@mri9ank) March 26, 2021

Irrespective of the uproar around their new kit, Punjab Kings will be raring to go in IPL 2021. KL Rahul’s side takes on Rajasthan Royals in their first league game on April 12. Royal Challengers Bangalore, on the other hand, will be part of the season opener with Mumbai Indians on April 9.