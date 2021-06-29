IPL 2021: RCB reimagines what their stars would have looked like playing in the 80s

IPL 2021's resumption might be some time away. However, that hasn't stopped the franchises from keeping their fans entertained on social media. The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) took to Instagram to reimagine their stars with looks from the 1980s much to the amusement of fans.

The images on Instagram had five of its players - Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Virat Kohli, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Mohammed Siraj - each with different looks. The players had prominent hairdos, mustaches, and beards that rolled back the clock to the 80s.

You can have a look at the post below:

RCB's run in IPL 2021

RCB had a great start to this edition of the IPL, winning five of their seven games. They were placed third in the points table below the Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings when the season was suspended back in April.

Their IPL 2021 campaign was bolstered by the arrival of Glenn Maxwell and Kyle Jamieson. Both players positively impacted their batting and bowling fronts respectively.

By the end of the seven games, Maxwell had 223 runs from seven matches, while Harshal Patel was the purple cap holder with 17 wickets to his name. Only time will tell if RCB can manage to get their hands on the elusive silverware.

IPL 2021 updates

IPL 2021 is currently suspended after 29 out of 60 matches were completed before a drastic spike in COVID-19 cases brought the tournament to a halt. The remainder of the IPL will be played in the UAE from September 19 to October 15.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is exploring the possibility of including two new franchises in the Indian Premier League ahead of next year’s edition. A TOI report said the process is a work in progress and will require a thorough analysis of the market.

BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal told IANS on Monday:

"We are looking to have two franchises in next year's IPL but we will have to see the market and also assess the situation prevailing in the country. We can't guarantee a timeline because there are a lot of things we have to consider."

