IPL 2021: RCB's Adam Zampa & Kane Richardson still stuck in Mumbai

Royal Challengers Bangalore's Adam Zampa and Kane Richardson, who withdrew mid-way from the 2021 IPL citing "personal reasons," are currently stuck in Mumbai. The two players parted ways with the RCB camp on April 25, opting to stay near a hotel close to the airport.

The Australian government recently suspended all direct flights from India until May 15. Cricket Australia (CA) are currently in talks with their government to bring home the two cricketers.

A CA spokesperson talking to Cricbuzz said:

"We are trying to see if the government does give us the go ahead to bring the players back. If we get the nod, it's all pretty straightforward. But if not, we'll be working with the ACA and BCCI to make sure they're in a secure environment"

Official Announcment:



Adam Zampa & Kane Richardson are returning to Australia for personal reasons and will be unavailable for the remainder of #IPL2021. Royal Challengers Bangalore management respects their decision and offers them complete support.#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers pic.twitter.com/NfzIOW5Pwl — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 26, 2021

Adam Zampa and Kane Richardson could be stuck in India until May 15 following the travel ban due to the rise in COVID cases in India. CA, though, are looking to make arrangements for a flight from Mumbai to Doha, a route which Rajasthan Royals' Andrew Tye took to get back to Australia earlier.

Chris Lynn suggests CA to arrange charter flight to bring Australian players home after IPL 2021

Chris Lynn

Another Australian who is currently in India is MI batsman Chris Lynn. The Aussie star is hopeful that CA and the Australian government will work out a way to get them safely back home after the completion of IPL 2021. Lynn also suggested that CA could look to arrange a private flight to get the Australian players home.

"I texted back that as Cricket Australia make 10% of every IPL contract was there a chance we could spend that money this year on a charter flight once the tournament is over?" Lynn told News Corp media.

Advertisement

Adding further, the opening batsman said:

"I know there are people worse off than us. But we are going from a really tight bubble and are getting vaccinated next week so hopefully the government will let us get home on a private charter."

"We are not asking for shortcuts and we signed up knowing the risks. But it would be great to get home as soon as the event is over,”

Lynn also showed confidence in the bio-security protocol that IPL teams have to follow and added that he has no plans of leaving Mumbai Indians for the time being.

With restlessness rising among foreign players, IPL COO Hemang Amin recently assured that BCCI would do everything possible to ensure the safe return of players to their home countries after the completion of the tournament.