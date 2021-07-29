IPL 2021: RCB shares throwback image of Virat Kohli from the franchise's 2008 squad

Ahead of the IPL, the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) posted a photo of their talismanic skipper, Virat Kohli. They rolled back the 2008 and posted an image of a baby-faced Kohli on Thursday (July 29).

The image was captioned: "The ultimate #ThrowbackThursday.

Kohli was drafted into the squad in 2008 and has been an integral part of the side since then. He took over the captaincy in 2013. In 2016, he ended the tournament on the leading run-scorers list.

The highest paid cricketer in the IPL was the first to be retained by the RCB ahead of the 2018 Player Auction and will continue to lead his side.

RCB's run in IPL 2021

RCB had a great start to this edition of the IPL, winning five of their seven games. They were placed third in the points table below the Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings when the season was suspended back in April.

Their IPL 2021 campaign was bolstered by the arrival of Glenn Maxwell and Kyle Jamieson. Both players positively impacted their batting and bowling fronts, respectively.

RCB will be hoping for Patel and their stars to continue in the same vein when the remainder of the IPL resumes in the UAE from September 19 to October 15.

In related news, the BCCI issued the complete timetable for the second phase of IPL 2021 on Sunday (July 25).

Mumbai Indians will play the Chennai Super Kings in what will be the 30th match of the season. 29 games happened during the first phase in India.

The United Arab Emirates will host the rest of the league fixtures and the playoffs, with Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah being the three venues.

The BCCI has decided to have seven double-headers in the second phase of IPL 2021.

Apart from weekends, there will be a double-header on Tuesday (September 28), Thursday (October 7) and Friday (October 8).

Delhi Capitals are the only franchise that will play three afternoon matches, while the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), the Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad are scheduled to play only one game in the afternoon.

The other four teams will play two matches in the afternoon slot.

