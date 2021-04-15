IPL 2021: RCB spinner Shahbaz Ahmed explains why Virat Kohli gave him the 17th over 

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)'s left-arm spinner Shahbaz Ahmed has revealed that captain Virat Kohli gave him the 17th over in the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) chase because the ball was gripping off the surface.

Ahmed took three wickets in the eventful 17th over - dismissing Jonny Bairstow, Manish Pandey and Abdul Samad - to change the complexion of the match.

In an interview posted on IPLT20.com, the RCB spinner explained:

“It was a very tough situation. But the captain trusted in my ability, and I managed to perform well. So I want to thank my captain. He gave me the 17th over because the wicket was gripping a bit. That helped my bowling, and I was successful in taking those wickets.”

Asked why didn’t bowl again, Shabaz Ahmed said that Mohammed Siraj is a proven performer at the death. He said in this regard:

“I was ready to bowl the next over as well, but (Mohammed) Siraj is a good death bowler. Kohli was confident about him. So, no problem.”

When you face pressure, that is your real test: RCB pacer Harshal Patel

RCB medium-pacer Harshal Patel, who had claimed a five-for against Mumbai Indians, was impressive again. Bowling at the death, he dismissed Vijay Shankar and Shahbaz Nadeem to end with figures of 2 for 25.

Speaking after the game, Patel said that he likes putting himself in pressure situations. He observed in this regard:

“When you face pressure, that is your real test. I have always tried to put myself in those situations whenever I am leading. And I am really happy that the captain is having that faith in me and putting me in those situations".

On coming out on top in two pressure games, the RCB bowler said that it was all about staying in the game and not giving up, explaining:

“There has been a pattern in these games. It is easier to score at the start of the innings when the ball is hard. But as it gets old, run-making also becomes difficult. Our aim was to stay in the game throughout, keep building up pressure with dot balls. We knew wickets can fall quickly in the death overs, and the game can turn around. Looking at the last three games that have been played here (Chennai), we knew that if we stayed in the game, things could change.”

Chasing 150, SRH were 96 for 1 in the 13th over but imploded spectacularly to lose by six runs.