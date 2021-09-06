IPL 2021: RCB star AB de Villiers arrives in UAE, shares pictures from airport and hotel room

Former South African batsman AB de Villiers arrived in Dubai today (September 6) to join the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) camp ahead of the second half of IPL 2021. Most of the domestic players in the RCB squad have already reached Dubai and have recently commenced their training sessions after finishing their quarantine.

AB de Villiers will now have to complete his quarantine before joining the RCB team sessions for the second phase of the IPL. The enigmatic middle-order batsman took to his official Instagram handle and shared a couple of snaps to update his followers about his arrival in Dubai on Monday.

In the pictures, fans get a glimpse of AB de Villiers in the company of his family members and a view of his hotel room in Dubai. He shared the following post on Instagram and captioned it:

"From the friendly @emirates staff to the amazing welcome at the @jatheresort , all in all a very pleasant trip to the UAE. Exciting 6 weeks ahead. And not a bad view from our room🧐😜"

In the first half of IPL 2021, AB de Villiers amassed 207 runs in seven games at an impressive average of 51.75, including two fifties, for RCB. The former South African skipper will look to continue in the same vein of form in the UAE to help RCB clinch their first ever IPL trophy in the coming weeks.

Tim David could be a direct swap for either Glenn Maxwell or AB de Villiers if required: RCB Head coach Mike Hesson

RCB recently signed Wanindu Hasaranga, Tim David, Dushmantha Chameera and George Garton as replacements for their unavailable players ahead of the UAE leg of IPL 2021. On this occasion, RCB head coach Mike Hesson opined that exciting batsman Tim David could be a great backup option for the likes of Maxwell and AB de Villiers in the middle order. According to a report, Mike Hesson said:

"With Finn Allen leaving, we have decided to strengthen our middle-order possibilities, in terms of options, so Tim David has joined our squad. He could become a direct swap for either Glenn Maxwell or AB de Villiers if required, also gives us other options throughout the order."

Here is RCB's schedule for the UAE leg of IPL 2021:

Match 31: Kolkata Knight Riders vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore - 7:30 PM IST, September 20, Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Match 35: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Chennai Super Kings - 7:30 PM IST, September 24, Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Match 39: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Mumbai Indians - 7:30 PM IST, September 26, Dubai International Stadium, Dubai

Match 43: Rajasthan Royals vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore - 7:30 PM IST, September 29, Dubai International Stadium, Dubai

Match 48: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Punjab Kings - 3:30 PM IST, October 3, Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Match 52: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad - 7:30 PM IST, October 6, Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Match 56: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Delhi Capitals - 7:30 PM IST, October 8, Dubai International Stadium, Dubai

Edited by Anantaajith Ra