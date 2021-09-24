IPL 2021, RCB vs CSK: Who won yesterday's match?

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) continued their impressive run in the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) as they got the better of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by six wickets in Match 35 in Sharjah.

Set 157 to chase, CSK got home courtesy good contributions from the top four. The fact that CSK veterans Suresh Raina and MS Dhoni were at the crease when the winning runs came was the icing on the cake.

It was the bowlers who set up the match for CSK, though. After opting to bowl, Chennai found themselves in big trouble as Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal smashed fifties and featured in a century stand for the opening wicket. However, Dwayne Bravo (3/24) and Shardul Thakur (2/29) struck telling blows to restrict RCB to 156 for 6. The CSK batters then continued the momentum.

CSK got off to a commanding start in the chase of 157, racing away to 59 for no loss by the end of the powerplay. Both Faf du Plessis and Ruturaj Gaikwad looked in fine form as the openers build on the good work done by the bowlers.

Also Check: IPL Live Score | IPL Points Table | IPL Schedule

In the second over of CSK’s innings, Du Plessis scooped a full ball from Navdeep Saini over short fine for a maximum. When Wanindu Hasaranga was introduced in the fourth over, Gaikwad welcomed him by sweeping him over square leg for a four. The over ended with a handsome six as the CSK opener went down the track and lofted the Sri Lankan leg-spinner over long on.

Saini was brought back to bowl the last of the powerplay overs. Du Plessis clobbered him for a six and two fours as things continued to look all too easy for CSK in what should have been a much bigger chase.

It needed some clever bowling from Yuzvendra Chahal and a brilliant catch from RCB skipper Kohli to break the partnership on 71. The veteran leggie deceived Gaikwad (38) in flight and forced a thick edge off a drive towards backward point. Kohli dived full-length forward to complete the catch and let out a roar.

Du Plessis (31) followed his opening partner back to the pavilion before the CSK scoreboard moved forward. Kohli introduced Glenn Maxwell in the 10th over. The off-spinner struck off the first ball as Du Plessis mistimed a sweep to short fine leg. From 71 for no loss, CSK suddenly found themselves at 71 for 2. However, Ambati Rayudu and Moeen Ali combined to find three sixes in the next three overs bowled by the RCB spinners.

Moeen’s breezy cameo of 23 from 18 came to an end when he flicked a slower ball from Harshal Patel to Kohli at midwicket. Under pressure after his embarrassing effort against the Mumbai Indians, Suresh Raina came in and eased a full ball from Chahal over cover for four. At the other end, Rayudu (32 off 22) hammered Patel for a couple of fours before pulling the bowler straight to midwicket.

If RCB thought there was hope, Raina threw it out of the window by clubbing Hasaranga for a four and a six in the 17th over, opening his arms towards the on-side. CSK skipper Dhoni also treated himself to a couple of fours against Mohammed Siraj. The chasing side got over the line with 11 balls to spare.

RCB restricted to 156/6 by CSK despite century stand between openers

RCB opener Devdutt Padikkal. Pic: IPLT20.COM

CSK put up a brilliant bowling performance to keep RCB to 156 for 6 despite a brilliant century stand between Virat Kohli (53 off 41) and Devdutt Padikkal (70 off 50). RCB were well-placed at 111 for no loss at the end of 13 overs. However, they managed only 45 in the last seven overs for the loss for six wickets.

Things began to go wrong for RCB in the 14th over, when Kohli’s wristy flick off Bravo landed in the safe hands of Ravindra Jadeja at deep midwicket. AB de Villiers, who played some fabulous knocks in the UAE last season, was promoted up the order.

ABD hit a six off Shardul Thakur in the 17th over but perished to the same bowler for 12, slicing a length ball up in the air. RCB lost further momentum as top-scorer Padikkal fell next ball, spooning an upper cut to short third man.

Debutant Tim David (1) chipped a leg-cutter from Deepak Chahar, who took some stick earlier, to extra cover. Bravo, who had begun CSK’s fightback, ended the innings by sending back Glenn Maxwell (11) and Harshal Patel (3) in the last over. The veteran West Indian finished with figures of 3 for 24, while Thakur had 2 for 29.

RCB's end was totally opposite to how they started after being invited to bat by MS Dhoni. The first two balls from the usually economical Chahar were eased for fours - one tickled down leg and the other flicked over midwicket. Padikkal joined the four-hitting act by driving one through covers.

The boundaries kept coming at ease for the RCB pair. In the fourth over, Padikkal lofted Josh Hazlewood for a maximum over down the ground. Kohli then dismissed Thakur for a six over wide long-on. RCB were comfortably placed at 55 for no loss after six overs. Another six flowed from Padikkal’s bat as he used his feet and creamed Ravindra Jadeja over long-on in the ninth over.

Both Kohli and Padikkal eased to their respective half-centuries. When Kohli fell at the team score of 111 with a little under seven overs left, RCB looked set to cross 180. Thanks to some smart bowling from CSK, though, they fell way short in the end.

IPL 2021, RCB vs CSK: Who was the Man of the Match?

Bravo was the standout performer for CSK with the ball. He got the massive breakthrough, dismissing Kohli, and came back to claim two wickets in his last over. He was primarily responsible for restricting RCB to 156.

Thakur bowled an impactful spell, and his wickets of De Villiers and Padikkal off consecutive deliveries further stalled RCB’s progress.

Also Read

For RCB, Padikkal top-scored with a high-quality 70, while Kohli contributed a fluent 53 in an opening stand of 111.

Bravo was named the Man of the Match for his excellent spell.

Edited by Sai Krishna