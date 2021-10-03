IPL 2021, RCB vs PBKS: Who won today’s match?

Punjab Kings (PBKS) choked yet again, going down to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by six runs in match number 48 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 in Sharjah on Sunday. With the win, RCB became the third team to qualify for the playoffs.

Chasing 165, PBKS were well-placed at 99 for 1 in the 13th over. However, as they have done so often in recent times, they failed to apply the finishing touches and fell just short.

The trouble began for PBKS after the opening partnership worth 91 was broken. KL Rahul (39), having hit a six off Shahbaz Ahmed, charged down the wicket to him and sliced the ball to short third man. Nicholas Pooran’s (3) horror run continued as he top-edged Yuzvendra Chahal to deep backward square.

The experienced Chahal also got the big scalp of the well-set Mayank Agarwal (57) in his last over as the PBKS batter went for a premeditated paddle. The ball, however, bounced a little extra and Agarwal top-edged it straight to short third man.

After being clubbed for a six by Aiden Markram, the leggie hit back as he castled Sarfaraz Khan (0) first ball. The brilliant delivery pitched around leg and took the top of off as the young PBKS batter could only watch in disbelief.

Things went from bad to worse for PBKS as Markram (20) toe-ended a slower ball from George Garton towards long on. Following the loss of quick wickets, PBKS were left to get 37 off the last three overs. A smashing six from Shahrukh Khan off Harshal Patel brought the equation down to 27 off 12, still a daunting ask.

Mohammed Siraj conceded only eight in the penultimate over. Shahrukh (16) was run out off the first ball of the last over. Although Moises Henriques hit a six off the second last ball from Harshal Patel, it was a bit too late as RCB got home by six runs.

Earlier, PBKS got off to another assured start in the chase. RCB thought they had PBKS skipper Rahul early when Siraj trapped him lbw with an offcutter that jagged back in. Rahul immediately reviewed the decision and survived as replays clearly showed an inside edge.

The reliable pair of Rahul and Mayank took PBKS to 49 without loss at the end of the powerplay. In the 4th over, Agarwal pulled Garton for a six over square leg. When Shahbaz came on to bowl, Rahul welcomed him by depositing a tossed-up delivery over the ropes.

Dan Christian conceded two easy boundaries to Agarwal in his first over as PBKS put themselves in a solid position in the chase. Agarwal found two more fours in the 10th over bowled by Chahal as PBKS reached a healthy 81 for no loss. A tossed-up delivery by the leggie was smashed over extra cover and a length ball creamed over the bowler’s head.

Everything looked in control but RCB knew PBKS were just one wicket away from pressing the panic button.

Maxwell’s blazing fifty guides RCB to 164 for 7

RCB batter Glenn Maxwell. Pic: IPLT20.COM

Maxwell carried on his good form in IPL 2021, smashing 57 off 33 balls, as the RCB posted a challenging 164 for 7 batting first - the highest total in Sharjah during the UAE leg so far.

After a good start, RCB stumbled from 68 for no loss to 73 for 3. However, Maxwell and AB de Villiers (23 off 18) featured in a fourth-wicket stand of 73 to bring the RCB innings back on track. Maxwell swung into monster-hitting action by clobbering Harpreet Brar for two sixes in the 13th over. A shorter length delivery that crashed over deep square leg while the other was launched over midwicket.

Maxwell also slammed Ravi Bishoi for two sixes in the 15th over. After walloping a googly over midwicket, the Big Show thumped a tossed-up delivery over long on. De Villiers, who was happy watching Maxwell do all the big-hitting, joined in by creaming Mohammed Shami for a four and a six.

Maxwell powerfully reverse hit Bishnoi for a four in his last over, the 18th of the innings, and eased to his fifty off 29 balls. PBKS struck a massive blow as Sarfaraz Khan ran out De Villiers with a direct hit next over. The South African had slammed a six off Arshdeep Singh the ball before. Shami then claimed three wickets in the final over, including that of Maxwell, to stop RCB from touching 170.

Earlier, RCB openers Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal enjoyed some luck as they added 68 for the first wicket. Bishoi could have had Kohli stumped with the first ball of the third over with a googly but Rahul failed to collect the ball cleanly, allowing to Kohli to get back safely. In the next over, Kohli pulled the ball towards midwicket where Sarfaraz got his fingertips but could latch on to the chance.

At the other end, Padikkal was finding the boundaries at regular intervals. In the last over of the powerplay, he took on Arshdeep. The left-hander smashed a full toss for a six and tickled a full delivery down leg for a four. RCB were 55 for no loss after six.

There was a controversial moment in the eighth over as PBKS took the DRS for a caught behind appeal against Padikkal off Bishnoi. The southpaw attempted a reverse sweep and replays showed a spike as the ball went past the glove. Yet the third umpire ruled the batter not out.

The opening partnership was broken by Moises Henriques, who bowled Kohli (25) with a full ball that kept low. Christian’s (0) promotion lasted one ball as he sliced Henriques straight to point. The Aussie all-rounder had a third when Padikkal (40) was caught behind, flashing at a delivery outside off. RCB were in trouble following the loss of quick wickets but Maxwell put up a super show to lift the team.

IPL 2021, RCB vs PBKS: Who was the Man of the Match?

Maxwell scored a wonderful half-century for RCB, guiding them to a competitive total. Padikkal also chipped in with a fine 40.

When RCB bowled, Chahal turned the game by claiming three massive wickets. He dismissed Agarwal, Pooran and Sarfaraz, bringing his guile into play.

For PBKS, Henriques was superb with figures of 3 for 12 while Agarwal hit an impressive fifty.

Maxwell was named man of the match for his fine fifty.

