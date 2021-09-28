IPL 2021: "Really grateful for the opportunity from Sunrisers" - Jason Roy after match-winning knock against RR

Jason Roy starred with the bat on his debut as Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) secured a much-needed win against Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Monday.

The England opener came in place of struggling David Warner. He played a mature innings to set up Hyderabad's victory before skipper Kane Williamson took the Sunrisers home. This is only their second win of the season.

Speaking at the end of the game, Jason Roy admitted that he was waiting for the opportunity and is happy to contribute to the win.

"Makes me extremely happy. Really grateful for the opportunity from Sunrisers. Have been training, and waiting hard. Grateful for this award too - we had some great performances today. Happy to get over the line. I had to kind of access different areas. Wasn't as free-flowing the way I hope. It was a case of getting the team close to the total," Jason Roy said.

The 31-year-old scored 60 runs off 42 deliveries, including eight boundaries and two sixes, to set up Hyderabad's win. Jason Roy also praised Wriddhiman Saha, saying that his attacking game helped him pace his innings.

"Saha was instrumental in that partnership. Allowed me to relax early on," Roy added.

Jason Roy added 57 runs for the first wicket alongside Wriddhiman Saha before another 57 with Kane Williamson to keep Hyderabad on track in the run chase. The SRH skipper remained unbeaten on 51 runs alongside Abhishek Sharma (21*) to ensure his side sailed past the target without any more hiccups.

"We've got to keep our feet very grounded" - Jason Roy ahead of CSK tie

Sunrisers Hyderabad face table-toppers Chennai Super Kings in three days' time. Jason Roy conceded that they will have to do the basics all over again to keep the winning momentum going.

"We've got to keep our feet very grounded. We've had a tough tournament, but to come out today to chase a decent total was hugely impressive. We need to do the basics all over again," he concluded.

Sunrisers Hyderabad are currently eighth in the points table with only four points from 10 matches.

Edited by Aditya Singh