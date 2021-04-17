IPL 2021: [Watch] Ricky Ponting gives DC dressing room speech after narrow defeat to RR

Following Delhi Capitals' (DC) heartbreaking defeat against the Rajasthan Royals (RR), head coach Ricky Ponting kept spirits high in the dressing room with his post-match speech. The Australian praised his team for keeping the game alive until the end despite the Capitals finishing on the wrong side of a tight encounter.

In a clip released by DC, Ponting gives his changing room Man of the Match to Rishabh Pant, Chris Woakes and Ravichandran Ashwin.

Here is the video:

The Capitals put on a below-par target of 148 runs while batting first against RR. However, the former were favourites to win at one point as they restricted the Royals to 90-6 after 14.5 overs. However, the Jaipur-based side got over the line thanks to Chris Morris' late heroics with the bat.

Nevertheless, Ponting praised his team and said:

"What we talk about around this group is never being beaten right and keeping ourselves in the contest, and we did that magnificently tonight. In fact, up until about the 16th over mark, I thought we had them, and that says a lot about us as a group. No matter how badly we play, until they hit the winning run, we are never out of the game."

This was the second game in a row that Ricky Ponting picked Chris Woakes as one of his dressing room Man of the Match awardees. In the first game against CSK, Woakes finished with 2-18. The Englishman backed it up with figures of 2-22 against the Royals.

"Brilliant once again, it was really. Woakes, your first two overs, mate, were awesome. Two for eight off the first two, we needed you to do that and stay in the game," Ponting said while praising the English bowler.

Anrich Nortje returns for DC

Anrich Nortje (R) in DC colors. Pic Credits: IPLT20.com

Anrich Nortje has joined the Capitals setup in a big boost for new skipper Rishabh Pant. The South African bowler had tested positive for COVID-19 earlier.

However, the franchise said the reports gave a false positive, and Nortje never suffered from the virus. The fast-bowler should now be back in the frame for selection after missing the first two games of the season.

Last season, the 27-year-old picked up 22 wickets in 16 games at an economy of 8.39. The South African wasn't part of the DC franchise in IPL 2020 initially, and he was only brought in as a replacement for Chris Woakes, who pulled out of the tournament due to personal reasons.

Nortje could likely replace Tom Curran in the DC lineup for their next game. The Englishman has conceded runs at an economy of 9.55 and 10 in the two opening matches this season. The Capitals will square off against the Punjab Kings on April 18.

He's here 💙



Our 🇿🇦 pace superstar is now out of quarantine. After a false positive result for COVID-19, Anrich Nortje tested negative thrice, and is now part of our team bubble.



We can't wait to see him in action 🔥#YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2021 @AnrichNortje02 @TajMahalMumbai pic.twitter.com/8dGh2GlniK — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) April 16, 2021