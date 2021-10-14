IPL 2021: "Rishabh Pant is similar to Virat Kohli in this aspect" - Kohli's childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma draws a parallel between the duo

Virat Kohli's childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma recently drew parallels between the emotional reactions of Rishabh Pant and his apprentice Kohli. He opined that both Delhi batters respond in a similar fashion when they face losses in sport.

After the loss against KKR, Rishabh Pant could not control his emotions and was visibly teary-eyed during the post-match conference.

Speaking on the Khelneeti Podcast, Rajkumar Sharma gave his views on the emotional reaction of Pant after the loss and said:

"You get emotional when you win or lose in knockout games in such big tournaments. This is what would have happened to Pant after the defeat against KKR. Virat Kohli is also similar to him. It's difficult for him also to swallow the pill and accept the loss. He also doesn't want to lose.

"Rishabh Pant made quite a few mistakes in his first run as skipper this year but I am sure he will learn from them and improve in the future."

The Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals finished at the top of the points table in the league stage, which led many to expect them to clinch the title this year.

However, Delhi lost in both qualifiers against CSK and KKR to bow out of the tournament disappointingly.

To win a tournament like IPL, you need to perform consistently till the very end: Saba Karim

Former Indian selector Saba Karim then spoke about the importance of maintaining intensity levels while playing long tournaments.

He pointed out that Delhi Capitals' campaign in this year's IPL withered away during the last phase of the tournament. Speaking about Delhi's performance, Saba Karim said:

"To win a tournament like IPL, you need to perform consistently till the very end. In the final stages, Delhi Capitals' consistency got a beating. It was very unfortunate for them. In their final three games, they weren't able to defend the totals against their oppositions.

"If we summarise their performance in the last few games - the changes that should have been there in their performance according to the conditions weren't there, especially on pitches like Sharjah."

DC have come close to winning the trophy in recent IPL seasons, but have not been able to apply the finishing touches.

The Delhi franchise lost in Qualifier 2 this season and finished runners-up last year. They will be looking to put in an improved showing in the next edition.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar