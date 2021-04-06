IPL 2021: [Watch] Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant's stunning montage will leave fans all fired up

Newly appointed Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper Rishabh Pant looked like a 'man on a mission' in a stunning video montage shared by the IPL 2020 runners-up on Instagram.

The video shows a steely-eyed Pant interacting with teammates and coaches before taking to the nets to unleash some gloriously unorthodox strokes.

The 23-year-old looked quite charged up and determined as he prepared to lead Delhi in their IPL 2021 opener against Chennai Super Kings on April 10.

The clip was also accompanied by the following caption:

The captain is here, and he's here with a sense of purpose 🔥 @rishabpant, a man on a mission this #IPL2021 💙 #YehHaiNayiDilli #DCOnThePitch @octafx.india @octafx_official

Rishabh Pant was appointed captain of the Delhi Capitals for IPL 2021 after regular skipper Shreyas Iyer, under whom DC reached the final last season, was ruled out of the tournament due to a shoulder injury.

Can Rishabh Pant lead DC from the front in the absence of Shreyas Iyer?

Rishabh Pant has become one of the mainstays of DC's batting line-up ever since making his debut for them in 2016 at the age of 18.

The Indian wicketkeeper's best IPL season came in 2018, in which he scored 684 runs at a rapid strike-rate of 173.60.

Advertisement

RISHABH PANT 103 SIXES IN IPL 🔥#RP17 pic.twitter.com/zE7rCK5sK6 — Delhi Capitals FC (@Capitals_FC) April 5, 2021

However, Rishabh Pant wasn't at his best in IPL 2020, which was held in the UAE. Even though Pant still managed to score 343 runs in 14 matches, he could only cross fifty once and his strike-rate of 113.95 was a far cry from what the Delhi faithful had come to expect from him.

While the southpaw seems to have hit peak form in recent months after his exploits in international cricket, it remains to be seen if the pressure of captaincy will affect his free-flowing batting.

Rishabh Pant, who has never captained in any format before, will also miss the solidity of Iyer in DC's middle order.

Iyer's rock solid presence in the middle was one of the major reasons the team reached their maiden final in IPL 2020. He finished the season as the team's second highest run-getter, scoring 519 runs at a strike-rate of 123.27.

Most Runs Scored by an Indian Batsman in an IPL Season



973 - Virat Kohli (2016)

684 - Rishabh Pant (2018)

670 - KL Rahul (2020) — tony ⎊ (@joeys_chandler) April 5, 2021