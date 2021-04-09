IPL 2021: [Watch] Rishabh Pant hilariously trolls Sam Billings during DC's training session

Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant's penchant for trolling opposition batsmen with his witty banter while keeping wickets has acquired cult status amongst his fans on social media.

Not even Pant's own teammates are spared as Sam Billings found out to his amusement during a net session in Chennai ahead of the IPL 2021.

Standing behind the wickets as Billings tried to tackle spin in the nets, the chirpy Pant dished out some hilarious comments as the former struggled to negotiate turning deliveries.

DC made the most of their skipper's trolling session as they shared the clip on their Instagram page with the caption:

@rishabpant can't resist himself behind the stumps, even during practice 🎙️😆

Observing Billings' helplessness against spin, Rishabh Pant could not control himself and joked that 'someone is not hitting'. An exasperated Billings himself joined in the fun as he self-deprecatingly announced: 'Welcome to India.'

Rishabh Pant: Master Troller

Rishabh Pant's status as a masterful troll has been steadily building up ever since the famous 'babysitter' episode with Australian captain and wicketkeeper Tim Paine during India's victorious Test tour Down Under in 2018-19.

Paine had sledged Pant from behind the wickets, asking the left-handed batsman to babysit his kids as the not-yet retired MS Dhoni was about to arrive to take over wicketkeeping duties for the limited-overs leg.

Advertisement

Tim Paine doing some recruiting for the @HurricanesBBL out in the middle of the 'G... 😂 #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/6btRZA3KI7 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 28, 2018

Pant had replied with his own 'temporary captain' jibe at Paine. He went one better when he turned up to babysit at the latter's home after India's win in the third Test in Melbourne.

Rishabh Pant has a safe pair of hands 😊😊😊



Tim Paine had sledged Pant asking him at the MCG if he could babysit.



Tim’s wife Bonnie has given her verdict on Pant. She posted a story on Instagram and says Pant is the “best babysitter.”#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/C6obqvTDsm — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) January 1, 2019

With the IPL 2021 upon us, expect Pant to bring as much joy to his fans from behind the stumps as he does with his explosive batting.

Rishabh Pant will start his journey as DC captain against MSD's Chennai Super Kings in the second match of the tournament on Saturday.