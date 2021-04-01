IPL 2021: "Rishabh Pant doesn't have to worry about being like MS Dhoni, he can be better" - Parthiv Patel

Parthiv Patel has said that Rishabh Pant need not be 'burdened' by his comparisons with legendary Indian wicketkeeper-captain MS Dhoni.

He made the observation after the announcement of Rishabh Pant leading Delhi Capitals in IPL 2021 sparked the latter's comparisons with Dhoni. Apart from their attacking playing styles, Dhoni had also started his captaincy tenure out of the blue and at a young age.

Speaking on the Star Sports show Game Plan, Parthiv Patel said that Rishabh Pant would be a key player for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2021. He observed in this regard:

"I think Rishabh Pant carries a lot of confidence with him and that's what you want when you are playing a T20 game. You don't want any doubts in your mind and especially a player like Rishabh Pant. He was burdened with the comparison of MS Dhoni, and he also tried to do that, but he himself is a brilliant player. He doesn't have to worry about being like MS Dhoni. He can be better than MS Dhoni, or he can win matches on his own every given time. So, I think Rishabh Pant will probably hold the key for Delhi Capitals," said Parthiv Patel.

Interestingly, Delhi Capitals start their 2021 IPL campaign against MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings on April 10 in Mumbai.

Interestingly, Delhi Capitals start their 2021 IPL campaign against MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings on April 10 in Mumbai.

Parthiv Patel analyses Mumbai Indians' chances in IPL 2021

Parthiv Patel also talked about how Mumbai Indians can make the best use of their resources in IPL 2021.

Rohit Sharma's team will play their first five games of the season on the spin-favouring MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Patel opined that the spinners and all-rounders of the five-time champions should enjoy bowling at the venue.

"If they are playing in Chennai, you might expect some spin, but from the Mumbai Indians point of view, I don't think they have to tinker a lot with their playing XI because Hardik Pandya is bowling quite a bit now, almost bowling four overs. Pollard bowls his slower ones really well, which might be useful on a Chennai wicket. And obviously, Rahul Chahar had an outstanding IPL, a couple of outstanding IPL seasos and hence, he was picked for India. Krunal Pandya's four overs, his form in domestic cricket, so I can go on and on about it," said Parthiv Patel.

Mumbai Indians open their IPL 2021 campaign against Royal Challengers Bangalore on April 9 in Chennai.