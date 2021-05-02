IPL 2021: Riyan Parag explains his role in the Rajasthan Royals team

Riyan Parag is one of the top young talents in IPL 2021. The 19-year-old is currently playing his third season for the Rajasthan Royals, but Parag has not made much impact with his performances in IPL 2021 so far.

Speaking of his numbers this season, Riyan has scored 63 runs in six matches at an average of 15.75. He has taken one wicket in five overs with the ball while conceding runs at an economy rate of 10.90.

Many fans feel Riyan Parag does not have clarity on his role in the Rajasthan Royals team, but the youngster feels the opposite. In an interview before the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Parag said:

"They have told me to bowl a couple of overs and finish off the innings with the bat and always be exceptional on the field. So, I think it is very clear and defined to me. I know what to do and what the team expects from me. So, it's very clear, yes."

Although Riyan Parag is yet to deliver the goods in the batting and bowling department, the Rajasthan Royals have backed him. RR have included him in their playing XI for the ongoing match against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Riyan Parag reveals what he has learned from his seniors at Rajasthan Royals

Riyan Parag celebrates a wicket during IPL 2021. (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

At such a young age, Riyan Parag has already had an opportunity to rub shoulders with the world's best cricketers in the IPL. When asked about the things he has tried to learn from his senior players, Parag added:

"I've learned a lot. Being mentally strong is the best thing I have learned from all of the seniors like Jos, Sanju Bhaiya, Ben Stokes, Jofra and all of them. They are really good human beings. I learned a lot about cricket as well, and being a really good human off the field. So, I think I've learned a lot from them."

Riyan Parag played his best knock of IPL 2020 versus Sunrisers Hyderabad in Dubai. It would be interesting to see if he could replicate the same performance today in Delhi.